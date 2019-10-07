Daniel Farey-Jones
MediaCom promotes Steve Gladdis and Geoff de Burca

Strategists elevated to lead EMEA and UK roles respectively.

Gladdis: expanding remit
Gladdis: expanding remit

MediaCom has promoted its London chief strategy officer Steve Gladdis to the same role across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Gladdis’ existing role at MediaCom will be filled by Geoff de Burca, who has been promoted from UK head of strategy – a role he had held since 2015.

The promotions come in the wake of Josh Krichefski’s elevation from chief executive of the London agency to EMEA in July.

Krichefski said: "From ensuring there’s a strong planning culture, an understanding of what great planning work looks like and bringing a collective excitement about the possibilities to every brief, Steve has guided hundreds of media planners at MediaCom.

"Geoff is one of the people who has benefited from his tenure and I’m excited to see Geoff grow further in his new role as UK CSO. He’s been a key member of our strategy team for the past 10 years and has brought an incredible passion for the job each and every day."

