Alex Brownsell
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MediaCom recruits ex-iProspect MD Felicity Long

MediaCom has hired former iProspect UK boss Felicity Long to the newly created role of managing director of its Connected Execution digital activation division.

MediaCom recruits ex-iProspect MD Felicity Long

She takes up the new role on 1 October, and will be responsible for setting the digital vision, products and service requirements for Connected Execution, created in 2015 to focus on paid search, paid social and programmatic buying. It is expected to have 165 employees by the end of the year.

Long will work alongside Syma Nassar, director of operations for Connected Execution and Worldwide Hubs, who will continue to lead day-to-day operations for the division, which specialises in performance marketing and ecommerce. 

She arrives at MediaCom after a short stint at the helm of iProspect, having joined from fellow Dentsu Aegis Network agency Carat as a replacement for Havas Media-bound Matt Adams. She, in turn, was replaced as iProspect managing director by Jack Swayne in December 2017. He reports to UK chief executive Stefan Bardega. 

Kate Rowlinson, managing director of MediaCom’s World Wide Hubs business, said: "We’re thrilled that Felicity will be joining the MediaCom Connected Execution team.

"Her digital product, client and team leadership capabilities will ensure that we continue to provide unbeatable and marketing-leading insights into the platforms that all brands need to master. She is a proven driver of agency success and I know she’ll be a huge asset to our business."

Long added: "I’m very excited to be joining MediaCom, which has been an agency that I’ve admired as a competitor and media practitioner for years. The team in Connected Execution is hugely passionate about delivering great work that is admired across the industry. I’m looking forward to playing my part in working with the leadership team to continue to build on that success."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How to get creative, get organised and get more business

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

How to get creative, get organised and get more business

AGENCY
Talents of the talent: what makes media experts tick

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

Talents of the talent: what makes media experts tick

AGENCY
How disorganised is your agency? Tell us... and we'll help

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

How disorganised is your agency? Tell us... and we'll help

MEDIA
How is digital out of home better than TV?

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago

How is digital out of home better than TV?