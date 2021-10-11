Arvind Hickman
MediaCom signs former England Lioness Eni Aluko to global role

She joins to help the agency expand its work in women's sport, female empowerment and inclusion.

Left to right: Misha Sher, Eni Aluko and Stef Calcraft
Former England footballer Eni Aluko has joined MediaCom Creative Systems as board advisor, a new role.  

Aluko will work with the network in Europe and North America to expand its activity in women’s sport and on broader brand initiatives focused on female empowerment and inclusion. 

She will team up with Misha Sher, the agency’s global head of sport, entertainment and culture, to explore ways to deliver greater social impact for brands and wider society.

Aluko was capped for England 102 times and hung up her boots in 2020. She is now a commentator and sports executive, becoming the first sporting director of Angel City FC in Los Angeles, a new National Women's Soccer League expansion team that is backed by Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Billie Jean King and Natalie Portman. The team’s commercial partners invest 10% of their fees in causes that have a positive impact on society at large.

Sher said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Eni for many years. Her incredible drive to challenge conventions and desire to leverage her profile for greater good is something I’ve always admired.

“She is highly regarded within our business, and we strongly believe that by broadening the nature of our relationship we can make a big impact in areas that are shaping today’s culture.”

Aluko. whose career has spanned sport, law, media, business and philanthropy, added: “I am particularly excited at the prospect of helping MediaCom leverage its brand and media relationships to address some of the biggest challenges that we face a society. 

“I’ve always been motivated by making a meaningful difference, particularly in areas of female empowerment and equality and I am very motivated by what we can collectively achieve in this space.”

Stef Calcraft, global chief executive of MediaCom Creative Systems, described Aluko as “a hugely influential role model who transcends her sport”. 

“She epitomises our 'Seeing the bigger picture' ambitions, not only in the UK and EMEA, but in the US and beyond,” he added.

"In looking to inspire positive social and cultural change, in partnership with our clients and wider network, Eni will enable us to reach higher and further. We are all very excited at what the next chapter together will bring.”

