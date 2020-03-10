MediaCom to trial all staff working from home

MediaCom, the largest media agency in the UK, is trialling working from home on Friday (13 March) as it prepares to keep its operations running as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country.

The Group M shop plans to use the day to test its systems to "ensure we can seamlessly deliver activity, plans and work in the face of potentially different working circumstances, should the need arise".

UK chief executive Kate Rowlinson made clear in a statement that the move is not in response to any specific issues.

She added: "Whilst we had planned to do this in a few weeks’ time, we felt it wise, in the current situation, to bring this forward slightly."

Rowlinson explained that all staff will be working as usual and there should not be any difference in output or availability. Employees will be back in the office on Monday.

Covid-19 jitters have been impacting businesses over the past few weeks. Yesterday, Campaign reported that share prices in WPP, Publicis Groupe, Omnicom and Interpublic fell by as much as 10% over the past week.

The outbreak has also led to Advertising Week Europe postponing its event to September.