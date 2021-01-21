Staff
MediaCom unveils global repositioning and fresh logo

Global CEO Nick Lawson is taking a new broom to the agency, which turns 35 this year.

MediaCom: new logo retains pink colour but introduces fresh font

MediaCom has reworked its logo for the first time in 30 years and unveiled a new agency proposition as it evolves under the leadership of global CEO Nick Lawson.

The media agency has retained the staple pink colour of its logo, but has switched to lowercase letters and a more rounded, modern font.

In tandem, it has unveiled a new positioning called "See the bigger picture". The positioning will supplement the "People first, better results" strapline which has underpined the agency since 2004.

In a release, MediaCom described the new positioning as one that will provide clients with a "comprehensive understanding of marketing impact—from performance marketing to long-term brand building campaigns—on their business performance". 

"Supporting brands’ needs to make immediate gains whilst building for the future underpins this approach," the agency said.

Lawson explained that the new positioning recognises that "change in the world around us is accelerating", providing opportunities for brands "who think about their marketing activity holistically". The new proposition will facilitate this vision by "taking a step back and seeing the bigger picture", he said.

"We believe our new proposition...can have a significant impact on our clients’ return on marketing investment," he said.

Lawson added that the new positioning is one "I believe only we can deploy" because it is rooted in MediaCom's "Systems Thinking" planning and buying approach, which it has spent the past six years refining.

The approach examines how brands, customers, content and connections make up a communications "system", and what point in the system provides the best opportunity for a brand to increase its exposure to customers.

An evolution of the Systems Thinking philosophy will include a greater focus on capabilities in data, analytics, content relevance and business outcomes. Any new products and technology developed off the back of the evolution will integrate with the wider WPP and Group M offering, the agency said.

It is the first major change at the agency since Lawson took the helm in July 2020 from previous global CEO Stephen Allan. Lawson, who was formerly worldwide COO, is a MediaCom veteran, having worked at the agency for 30 years.

MediaCom's last repositioning took place 17 years ago, when it shifted from "Closer to clients" to "People first, better results".

MediaCom unveiled the new brand positioning and logo at in-person events across all of its offices in Greater China on Wednesday (January 20).

Rupert McPetrie, CEO of MediaCom Greater China, said the new agency proposition "positions us to better answer the growth questions that clients in China are asking today and will be asking tomorrow".

"The foundations of this proposition—our capabilities in intelligence, data, and content—powered by technology and our strong talent, enable us to seek out the next growth opportunity for brands in China, and improve effectiveness and productivity. The opportunity for brands from 'Seeing the bigger picture' in China is big, and the whole agency is excited to be taking this step forwards," McPetrie noted.

A version of this article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

