MediaCom wins Duracell global media account

MediaCom has won Duracell’s global media planning and buying account after a competitive pitch.

Publicis Media’s Starcom was the incumbent, but it is understood that the agency declined to take part in the review.

WPP’s MediaCom will handle Duracall in 32 markets, including China, the UK and the US.

Duracell, which was bought by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway from Procter & Gamble in 2014, began the review in November 2019.

Chemistry meetings and face-to-face presentations were completed before the coronavirus lockdown began in many markets, according to a statement from MediaCom.

ID Comms managed the process.

MediaCom will take over duties on 1 July – the same time as Nick Lawson, global chief operating officer at MediaCom, starts as worldwide chief executive, succeeding the long-serving Stephen Allan.

The agency previously handled Duracell in some markets before 2014, when the battery brand was part of P&G.

Lawson said: "The future is battery-powered. Duracell is an iconic brand and it gives us great pride to welcome them back into the MediaCom family. We are excited to apply our unique expertise and strategic thinking through our standout people."

ID Comms and Publicis Media would not comment on the review.

Duracell awarded its global above-the-line creative account to WPP’s Wunderman Thompson UK last year.

Wunderman Thompson continued to use the pink bunny mascot in advertising, but gave it a voice and positioned it as a superhero.

An industry source suggested the global media account could be worth as much as €100m.