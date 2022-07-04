MediaCom wins Thinkbox TV Planning Awards Grand Prix for Dulux

MediaCom UK has triumphed in the 2022 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in partnership with Campaign.
The agency has won the top prize and is the winner in “Best use of content” for its work for Dulux, creating Channel 4’s biggest ad-funded-programme launch with the return to TV for the 90s home-decorating hit Changing Rooms.
MG OMD is named TV Planning Agency of the Year, taking on the title from the award’s first winner, OMD UK, and Rachel Douglas, head of TV at One Agency Media, is the 2022 Young TV Planner of the Year.
The awards were announced at London’s The Brewery on the afternoon of Wednesday July 6th, the first time the ceremony has been a live event in three years.
Thinkbox chief executive Lindsey Clay said the contest had “never had such a range” of brands and agencies entering. “This is a mark of TV advertising’s evolution as it attracts more and more businesses of different shapes and sizes,” she said.
“Our two special awards this year – for best contextual innovation and most agile use of TV – are a testament to this. TV planning is in a great place.”
The chance to celebrate “in person and in style” was welcome in "this vintage year for TV planning”.
A 16-strong judging panel included marketers from Nationwide and Rightmove and Campaign media editor Arvind Hickman.
The Grand Prix-winning work arose from Dulux’s need to fight off growth from new competition and protect its market share.
MediaCom’s resurrection of Endemol Shine’s Changing Rooms on C4, featuring more than 200 Dulux colours plus the famous Dulux dog in idents, reached 7.3 million people and boosted Dulux’s category penetration by an equivalent of five million additional litres of paint sold.
Full awards breakdown:
Grand Prix & Best use of content
MediaCom UK for Dulux
Shortlisted
Electric Glue for Rightmove
Havas Media for The Open University
Best use of sponsorship
Starcom and Channel 4 for Vinted
Shortlisted
Carat UK for Heinz
OMD UK for Lidl
Best small budget use of TV
MG OMD for Bobbi Brown
Shortlisted
December19 for Pizza Hut Delivery
PHD UK, ITV and Saatchi & Saatchi for British Heart Foundation
Best TV ad planning
OMD UK for McDonald's
Highly Commended
Republic of Media for Scottish Government
Shortlisted
MediaCom UK for Cinch
MG OMD for Motorway
Best TV newcomer
Dentsu X / The Story Lab for Drambuie
Highly commended
Yonder Media for The Coconut Collab
Shortlisted
December19 for Project Screen by Prenetics
Pintarget for Ecotricity
Best ongoing use of TV
The7stars for Gousto
Shortlisted
Carat UK for Premier Foods
December19 for Xero
Young TV Planner of the Year
Rachel Douglas – One Agency Media
Best contextual innovation
Electric Glue for Rightmove
Most agile use of TV
PHD UK, ITV and Saatchi & Saatchi for British Heart Foundation
TV Planning Agency of the Year
MG OMD