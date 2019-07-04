MediaCom wins Thinkbox TV Planning Awards Grand Prix for Tesco

Tesco's enduring love story with TV has won its agency, MediaCom UK, the Grand Prix at the 2019 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in partnership with Campaign.
The campaign also picked up the Best Ongoing Use of TV prize.
MediaCom lifted a second trophy at the afternoon ceremony at London’s One Marylebone on 4 July – the only agency to do so. It won the Best Use of TV and… award for Missguided.
Other winners of the main awards were Mindshare, Wavemaker, Pintarget and Essence for Superdrug, Nationwide, SodaStream and Peloton respectively.
The TV Planning Awards judges also decided to award special prizes to Adam & Eve/DDB for Volkswagen (Best Collaboration) and to OMD UK for Barclays (Best Innovation).
Peter Duffy, chief customer officer at Just Eat and a 2019 judge, said of the Grand Prix win: "Tesco has been the turnaround story of the past four years and TV in all its forms has played an important part in that.
"Year after year, there is a strong investment, with a real evolution in how TV is used, including new approaches to VOD and partnership innovation. Tesco’s approach has driven returns in short-term sales and long-term brand health, and has put clear blue water between itself and the competition."
The full list of winners
Best Ongoing Use of TV
MediaCom UK
Tesco
Highly commended
MediaCom UK
Direct Line
Best Use of Sponsorship
Mindshare
Superdrug
Best Use of Content
Wavemaker
Nationwide
Best Use of TV and…
MediaCom UK
Missguided
Best Low Budget Use of TV
Pintarget
SodaStream
Best Newcomer to TV
Essence
Peloton
Special Prize – Best Collaboration
Adam & Eve/DDB
Volkswagen
Special Prize – Best Innovation
OMD UK
Barclays
Grand Prix
MediaCom UK
Tesco
The annual Thinkbox TV Planning Awards reward and celebrate brilliant use of commercial TV. In 2018, Manning Gottlieb OMD won the Grand Prix with Age UK, taking the title from MediaCom, which won in 2017 for its work with DFS.
