MediaCom wins Thinkbox TV Planning Awards Grand Prix for Tesco

Tesco's enduring love story with TV has won its agency, MediaCom UK, the Grand Prix at the 2019 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in partnership with Campaign.

The campaign also picked up the Best Ongoing Use of TV prize.

MediaCom lifted a second trophy at the afternoon ceremony at London’s One Marylebone on 4 July – the only agency to do so. It won the Best Use of TV and… award for Missguided.

Other winners of the main awards were Mindshare, Wavemaker, Pintarget and Essence for Superdrug, Nationwide, SodaStream and Peloton respectively.

The TV Planning Awards judges also decided to award special prizes to Adam & Eve/DDB for Volkswagen (Best Collaboration) and to OMD UK for Barclays (Best Innovation).

Peter Duffy, chief customer officer at Just Eat and a 2019 judge, said of the Grand Prix win: "Tesco has been the turnaround story of the past four years and TV in all its forms has played an important part in that.

"Year after year, there is a strong investment, with a real evolution in how TV is used, including new approaches to VOD and partnership innovation. Tesco’s approach has driven returns in short-term sales and long-term brand health, and has put clear blue water between itself and the competition."

The full list of winners

Best Ongoing Use of TV

MediaCom UK

Tesco

Highly commended

MediaCom UK

Direct Line

Best Use of Sponsorship

Mindshare

Superdrug

Best Use of Content

Wavemaker

Nationwide

Best Use of TV and…

MediaCom UK

Missguided

Best Low Budget Use of TV

Pintarget

SodaStream

Best Newcomer to TV

Essence

Peloton

Special Prize – Best Collaboration

Adam & Eve/DDB

Volkswagen

Special Prize – Best Innovation

OMD UK

Barclays

Grand Prix

MediaCom UK

Tesco

The annual Thinkbox TV Planning Awards reward and celebrate brilliant use of commercial TV. In 2018, Manning Gottlieb OMD won the Grand Prix with Age UK, taking the title from MediaCom, which won in 2017 for its work with DFS.

For more, see the TV Planning Awards booklet, published with the July issue of Campaign