Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MediaCom, Zenith, OMD, Goodstuff and Carat top Campaign Media Awards shortlist

Judging takes place in March and awards are announced on 1 April.

Campaign Media Awards: MediaCom has most nominations
Campaign Media Awards: MediaCom has most nominations

MediaCom, Zenith, OMD, Goodstuff Communications and Carat have received the most nominations on the shortlist for the 2020 Campaign Media Awards.

WPP’s MediaCom has 21 nominations, including Agency Team of the Year for its business science team.

Publicis Media’s Zenith is next best with 10 nominations, Omnicom Media Group's OMD UK and Goodstuff Communications have nine and Dentsu Aegis Network's Carat has eight.

Telegraph Media Group is the most shortlisted media owner, with four entries on the shortlist.

Commercial Team of the Year has a six-strong shortlist as Acast, Blis, Channel 4, Digital Cinema Media, Reach and Spotify will present to the judges.

Agency Team of the Year has five contenders. Blue 449’s Platform GSK, Manning Gottlieb OMD’s OmniGOV, Mindshare’s paid social team and OMD UK’s Connections Planning team are up against the team from MediaCom.

Other notable shortlisted entrants include Tesco’s in-house media team for branded content and Uncommon Creative Studio, which has two nominations jointly with Goodstuff for their work on ITV's "Get Britain talking".

Rob Pierre, founder of Jellyfish, is chair of judges.

The Campaign Media Awards recognise ideas, innovation and strategic thinking in media, including new areas such as product innovation, content and social media.

Judging will take place in March and the awards will be announced at a black-tie dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 1 April.

Last year, PG One, the specialist Publicis Groupe unit that works on Procter & Gamble, won Agency Team of the Year and The Guardian scooped Commercial Team of the Year.

The nominations for best international strategy for the 2020 awards will be announced later this month.

See the full shortlist at campaignmediaawards.com.

Contact Sarah Fournier about award entries at sarah.fournier@haymarket.com.

For commercial opportunities, contact James Butters at james.butters@haymarket.com.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020