MediaCom, Zenith, OMD, Goodstuff and Carat top Campaign Media Awards shortlist

MediaCom, Zenith, OMD, Goodstuff Communications and Carat have received the most nominations on the shortlist for the 2020 Campaign Media Awards.

WPP’s MediaCom has 21 nominations, including Agency Team of the Year for its business science team.

Publicis Media’s Zenith is next best with 10 nominations, Omnicom Media Group's OMD UK and Goodstuff Communications have nine and Dentsu Aegis Network's Carat has eight.

Telegraph Media Group is the most shortlisted media owner, with four entries on the shortlist.

Commercial Team of the Year has a six-strong shortlist as Acast, Blis, Channel 4, Digital Cinema Media, Reach and Spotify will present to the judges.

Agency Team of the Year has five contenders. Blue 449’s Platform GSK, Manning Gottlieb OMD’s OmniGOV, Mindshare’s paid social team and OMD UK’s Connections Planning team are up against the team from MediaCom.

Other notable shortlisted entrants include Tesco’s in-house media team for branded content and Uncommon Creative Studio, which has two nominations jointly with Goodstuff for their work on ITV's "Get Britain talking".

Rob Pierre, founder of Jellyfish, is chair of judges.

The Campaign Media Awards recognise ideas, innovation and strategic thinking in media, including new areas such as product innovation, content and social media.

Judging will take place in March and the awards will be announced at a black-tie dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 1 April.

Last year, PG One, the specialist Publicis Groupe unit that works on Procter & Gamble, won Agency Team of the Year and The Guardian scooped Commercial Team of the Year.

The nominations for best international strategy for the 2020 awards will be announced later this month.

See the full shortlist at campaignmediaawards.com.

Contact Sarah Fournier about award entries at sarah.fournier@haymarket.com.



For commercial opportunities, contact James Butters at james.butters@haymarket.com.

