Shauna Lewis
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mediahub becomes first digital AOR for Dulux owner AkzoNobel

MediaCom lost pitch for digital remit.

AkzoNobel: owns paint brand Dulux, which sponsors Channel 4 series Changing Rooms
AkzoNobel: owns paint brand Dulux, which sponsors Channel 4 series Changing Rooms

Dulux owner AkzoNobel has appointed Interpublic Group’s Mediahub as its first dedicated global digital media agency of record.

The agency won the business in a two-way competitive-pitch against  MediaCom, the latter having won the entire media account – both offline and online – in 2017. The review was conducted by MediaPath and ran for a total of six months.

Mediahub's appointment to handle digital duties does not affect MediaCom's work on the rest of the account – it will continue to handle offline media planning and buying.

Data strategy was a key part of the brief and Mediahub included IPG’s customer intelligence company Acxiom at the core of its pitch.

One of MediaCom's most recent campaigns for Dulux included a sponsorship of Channel 4's rebooted Changing Rooms.

Kim Potters, commercial marketing director at AkzoNobel, said: “[Mediahub] showed immense passion throughout the process combined with a strong understanding of our business, consumer and vision for digital marketing, and we look forward to transforming our approach to digital media with them.”

As well as Dulux, AkzoNobel owns the Sikkens, Hammerite and Alabastine brands.

Ross Jenkins, chief executive of Mediahub, EMEA and APAC, said: “This is a significant global win for Mediahub and was delivered via a potent mix of human insight, technology, and media creativity.

“We believe the international model is ripe for re-invention and companies like AkzoNobel are seeing the value in more centralised operating models that enable them to be faster, smarter, and better codified.”

Mediahub’s other recent wins have included Slack, Twitch and Pinterest.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
New year, same bloody difficult challenge? No problem, Campaign and The Trade Desk’s new video series helps you solve it

New year, same bloody difficult challenge? No problem, Campaign and The Trade Desk’s new video series helps you solve it

Promoted

February 09, 2022
Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Promoted

February 08, 2022
Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Promoted

February 07, 2022