Mediahub wins Thinkbox TV Planning Awards Grand Prix for NHS

Mediahub picked up the Grand Prix at this year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in partnership with Campaign, for its work on NHS England.

"Saving the NHS one touchpoint at a time" also picked up the Best Integrated Campaign prize.

Research suggested there was untapped potential in recruiting career switchers, so Mediahub crafted a campaign that inspired people about nursing careers and gave them the confidence they could do the job – as well as helping them through the application process.

An astonishingly effective campaign across multiple channels saw Ucas applications climb back up as recruitment nursed back to health. Searches exploded, with TV the single most effective touchpoint.

As with most events in 2020, this year’s awards ceremony took place online, produced with a one-off live broadcast to reveal the winners.

Find more details and awards videos on Campaign's dedicated page here.

Other winners included: Arena Media, Craft Media and Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD and Wavemaker, MediaCom, OMD, Once Upon A Time Media, PHD Manchester and Drum, and Total Media.

Here is the full awards breakdown:

Grand Prix

Mediahub for NHS England

Best Use of Sponsorship

MediaCom UK for Hillarys

Also shortlisted

Republic of Media for Whyte & Mackay – Shackleton Whisky

the7stars for Foxy Bingo



Best Use of Content

PHD Manchester and Drum for Timberland



Highly commended

MediaCom UK for Lloyds Bank



Also shortlisted

MG OMD for John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners

MediaCom UK for Tesco

Best Small Budget Use of TV

Total Media for La Famiglia Rana



Also shortlisted

December19 for Allplants

Republic of Media for Scottish government



Best Integrated Campaign

Mediahub for NHS England



Highly commended

MG OMD, Wavemaker and OmniGov for Public Health England



Also shortlisted

M/SIX and VCCP for Tango

OMD UK for McDonald's

Best Ongoing Use of TV

Once Upon A Time Media for Greater Anglia



Highly commended

OMD UK for EasyJet



Also shortlisted

Arena Media for Domino's

UM Manchester for Aldi



Best TV Newcomer

Craft Media and Goodstuff Communications for BrewDog



Also shortlisted

PHD Manchester and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for The Stroke Association

PitPat and UKTV Ventures for PitPat



Young TV Planner of the Year

Charlotte Knope, Running Total



Also shortlisted

Aimee Sheehan, Wavemaker UK

Gabriella Michalski, MG OMD

George Viner, MediaCom UK

Ian Daly, the7stars

Jamie Callaghan, OMD UK

Special Prizes



Best Collaboration

MediaCom UK for Tesco

Advanced TV Planning

Arena Media for Domino’s