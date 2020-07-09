Mediahub wins Thinkbox TV Planning Awards Grand Prix for NHS

Mediahub picked up the Grand Prix at this year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in partnership with Campaign, for its work on NHS England.
"Saving the NHS one touchpoint at a time" also picked up the Best Integrated Campaign prize.
Research suggested there was untapped potential in recruiting career switchers, so Mediahub crafted a campaign that inspired people about nursing careers and gave them the confidence they could do the job – as well as helping them through the application process.
An astonishingly effective campaign across multiple channels saw Ucas applications climb back up as recruitment nursed back to health. Searches exploded, with TV the single most effective touchpoint.
As with most events in 2020, this year’s awards ceremony took place online, produced with a one-off live broadcast to reveal the winners.
Find more details and awards videos on Campaign's dedicated page here.
Other winners included: Arena Media, Craft Media and Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD and Wavemaker, MediaCom, OMD, Once Upon A Time Media, PHD Manchester and Drum, and Total Media.
Here is the full awards breakdown:
Grand Prix
Mediahub for NHS England
Best Use of Sponsorship
MediaCom UK for Hillarys
Also shortlisted
Republic of Media for Whyte & Mackay – Shackleton Whisky
the7stars for Foxy Bingo
Best Use of Content
PHD Manchester and Drum for Timberland
Highly commended
MediaCom UK for Lloyds Bank
Also shortlisted
MG OMD for John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners
MediaCom UK for Tesco
Best Small Budget Use of TV
Total Media for La Famiglia Rana
Also shortlisted
December19 for Allplants
Republic of Media for Scottish government
Best Integrated Campaign
Mediahub for NHS England
Highly commended
MG OMD, Wavemaker and OmniGov for Public Health England
Also shortlisted
M/SIX and VCCP for Tango
OMD UK for McDonald's
Best Ongoing Use of TV
Once Upon A Time Media for Greater Anglia
Highly commended
OMD UK for EasyJet
Also shortlisted
Arena Media for Domino's
UM Manchester for Aldi
Best TV Newcomer
Craft Media and Goodstuff Communications for BrewDog
Also shortlisted
PHD Manchester and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for The Stroke Association
PitPat and UKTV Ventures for PitPat
Young TV Planner of the Year
Charlotte Knope, Running Total
Also shortlisted
Aimee Sheehan, Wavemaker UK
Gabriella Michalski, MG OMD
George Viner, MediaCom UK
Ian Daly, the7stars
Jamie Callaghan, OMD UK
Special Prizes
Best Collaboration
MediaCom UK for Tesco
Advanced TV Planning
Arena Media for Domino’s