MediaLink hires Walgreens Boots brand strategist David Muldoon

MediaLink has appointed Boots brand strategist David Muldoon as vice-president, strategic advisory.

Muldoon will work within the strategic advisory firm’s marketing transformation practice, an intermediary arm that has managed more than £16bn in agency contracts globally since the beginning of 2020.

At MediaLink, Muldoon will be focused on agency optimisation for brands in the EMEA region and report directly to Kathleen Saxton, managing director, strategic advisory EMEA and global leader, talent advisory.

The appointment comes on the heels of rapid growth for MediaLink in Europe. Since Saxton joined in September 2020, both headcount in the region and revenue originating from EMEA have grown "exponentially". Other recent high-profile recruits have included Gavin Presman and Tania Harwood as executive search directors.

Saxton said: “David happens to be one of the most respected and talented brand leaders in Europe, but most critical is the fact that he’s able to deliver a highly sought-after level of advisory that our marketer clients are urgently looking for right now."

She added: “We recently published a study, called The Revelation Report, which revealed that brands are actively choosing technically progressive partners rather than retaining existing agency relationships.

"David understands better than most how to recruit and cultivate those types of partners, having recently led the process himself at one of the world’s largest multinational brands. Our agency optimisation speciality is busier than ever, and David’s extensive experience is exactly what we need in Europe to keep up with the demand.”

Muldoon joins MediaLink from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the US owner of Boots. He spent 23 years at the company, most recently as director of global strategic partnerships.

He led the WBA global pitch through to completion, with a contract worth $1bn over three years across WBA divisions including Walgreens, Boots, Alliance Healthcare, Global Brands division and Retail Pharmacy International.

Muldoon has also created global joint business plans with both Google and Facebook. During his time at WBA, he worked across all areas of marketing, progressing through a range of senior roles, including head of global marketing operations and director of agency operations, global marketing.

He said: “I was fortunate to have first-hand experience with MediaLink’s strategic advisory as a client, and I was incredibly impressed by their breadth of knowledge and insight into the marketing industry.

“This experience has shown me how critical MediaLink’s advice is to ensure you make fully informed decisions and achieve the best possible outcomes. I can’t wait to join Kathleen and the team to share my knowledge and experience, helping other businesses find success in an increasingly complex industry.”