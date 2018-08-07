How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

MediaMath and IBM Watson are combining their technologies to help brands like Heineken get better outcomes.
Information Links
CampaignUK
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Looking for a new job?
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Campaign Jobs
-
Business Director/Managing Partner - Dublin 100K plus The Industry Club London Ltd, Dublin, Leinster (IE)
-
Lead Data Scientist | Global Market Intelligence Agency £70000.00 - £110000.00 per annum Elizabeth Norman International, London
-
Account Director £45000 - £50000 per annum The Great & The Good, London