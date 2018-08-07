Promoted
How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

Learn how MediaMath, IBM Watson Marketing are partnering to deliver personal, relevant and enjoyable messaging

MediaMath and IBM Watson are combining their technologies to help brands like Heineken get better outcomes. 

