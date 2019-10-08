Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

MediaMonks expands with $150m acquisition of US digital agency Firewood

Silicon Valley shop favours embedded service for clients including Google, Facebook and Salesforce.

Firewood: Juan and Lanya Zambrano
Firewood: Juan and Lanya Zambrano

S4 Capital, Sir Martin Sorrell’s investment vehicle, is growing headcount at MediaMonks by a fifth with the acquisition of nine-year-old US agency Firewood.

Firewood offers digital marketing services including creative, strategy and planning, performance media and technology.

S4 is paying $112.5m (£91.7m) on completion, half in cash and half in S4 ordinary shares, with a further payment of $37.5m (£30.6m) on publication of Firewood's accounts for 2019, if budgeted Ebitda is reached. It is being funded from a capital raise of £100m announced by S4 this morning (Tuesday).

Firewood was founded by Lanya and Juan Zambrano in Silicon Valley and has expanded in the US and into Mexico City, Dublin and London. It employs more than 300 people.

S4 described the deal as "another important strategic step towards delivering a purely digital, first-party data-driven, faster, better and cheaper content and programmatic offer for clients worldwide, with a unitary business model".

Sorrell said: "Firewood has an enviable client list comprising many of Silicon Valley’s finest. We will now have over 1,800 professionals in 23 countries, with over 500 in each of two nodes – one in Silicon Valley and one in Amsterdam."

Firewood claims to serve clients better than traditional agencies by "deploying teams of creative and strategic marketing professionals who work as extensions of their clients’ internal marketing team".

Juan Zambrano, Firewood’s chief executive, added: "We came from the client world and had a very different and non-agency mindset. From day one, we created an integrated and disruptive model built on transparency and collaboration that supported becoming extensions of our clients – something that other agencies weren’t doing." 

With the addition of Firewood, MediaMonks' headcount is now more than 1,800. Wesley ter Haar, chief operating officer at MediaMonks, said: "Firewood’s 'embedded' approach will allow us to build deeper and broader relationships with our clients, helping us work in a more flexible, collaborative and integrated way."

Firewood is also proud of its diverse culture, with agency president Lanya Zambrano pointing out that 38% of employees are from diverse ethnic backgrounds, 67% are women and its leadership team is 64% women.

"The richness of our differences creates our collective value. We embrace finding diverse talent," she said.

Firewood’s London office was set up in April and is located in Holborn, with staff reporting to Firewood Europe managing director Emmet McCaughey.

Revenues at Firewood are targeted to reach $73m (£59.5m) in 2019, up by more than 30% on 2018.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
How are you using social?

How are you using social?

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago
Why WeTransfer's co-founder wants us to get off the Internet (a bit)

Why WeTransfer's co-founder wants us to get off the Internet (a bit)

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago