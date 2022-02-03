MediaMonks poaches growth lead from IPG production agency Craft

MediaMonks has appointed Maria Nordstrom as its chief growth officer for EMEA, responsible for leading its growth strategy across the region.

Nordstrom joins from the IPG-owned creative production agency Craft, where she was the vice-president of global growth.

At Craft she helped land clients including L’Oréal, Pandora, Sonova and Swarovski. She also played a leadership role in developing IPG’s production capability.

“With a background in entertainment and fashion and a passion for production, craft and creativity, Maria is a great fit,” MediaMonks EMEA chief executive and co-founder Victor Knaap said.

“With a proven history of building a growth operation from the ground up at Craft, she is best equipped to help us develop our growth strategy across the EMEA region and help grow our partnership with our clients.”

Nordstrom said: “Joining MediaMonks is an incredible new step in my career. The vision of digital transformation and integration inspires me to join a company that is at the forefront of developing our industry and digital communication.”

MediaMonks’ heritage is in creative production but since its merger with Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital in 2018, it has expanded its offering in data and analytics, digital media and technology services.

Content production accounts for about 60% of revenues, data and analytics bring in 30% and technology services account for the rest.

In 2021, its headcount doubled from about 3,500 to 7,500 as the agency grew in Latin America and Asia via M&A activity and hired an additional 1,700 staffers organically.