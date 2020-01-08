Mediaworks opens Leeds office with former staff from collapsed agency Brass

Digital marketing agency Mediaworks has launched an office in Leeds as it eyes growth in the region, adding to its existing offices in Edinburgh, Gateshead and London after what it said was a "hugely successful" 2019.

Mediaworks has hired four former employees of Leeds agency Brass, which went into administration towards the end of last year, to lead the new operation.

Paul Mallett and Gill Ball, former managing partners at Brass, have joined Mediaworks in the same roles. Andrew Brown, Brass' former executive creative director, joins as creative strategy director, while Becca Tredget, former head of content at the Leeds shop, becomes head of strategic planning.

Mediaworks recently secured bank funding to complete a buyout of a founding shareholder and to accelerate growth plans across the north.

Commenting on the appointments, Mediaworks chief executive Brett Jacobson said: "We know how important Yorkshire is in the UK’s economy, so it is essential for us to strategically invest and grow our presence in the region.

"The opportunity for Paul, Gill, Andrew and Becca to join our team and to establish a dedicated presence in Leeds is a real coup for us and will help us to lead the way in the region."

Mallett added: "We’re incredibly excited to join such an ambitious and fast-paced business, which shares our philosophy and values. We have exciting plans for the new Leeds office and want to grow the Yorkshire team to 30 heads during the next 24 months."

Brass, which worked with clients including Ribena, Co-operative Bank, Hermes, and the Met Office, fell into administration in November 2019, leading to 60 staff being made redundant – and some of whom have since begun legal action.

Administrator RSM later sold some of Brass' assets to Manchester agency collective Inc & Co, including the brand name, website, client list and intellectual property.

Inc & Co chief executive Jack Mason told Campaign that it was looking to rebuild a small team and had been in touch with former Brass staff regarding opportunities. Brass was currently actively recruiting for a new head of agency, business development lead and account manager, he said.

Brass was previously led by chief executive John Morgan. Campaign contacted Morgan for comment but had not heard back at the time of writing.