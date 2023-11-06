Meet the 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Awards winners

Ten campaigns from across the globe have been named as winners of the 2023 Amazon Ads Partners Awards. The victors took to the stage at New York’s The Lighthouse in celebration of the innovative, imaginative and effective ways that partners use Amazon Ads for their clients.

In a first for 2023, the Partner Awards were open to all regions of the world where Amazon Ads is available. Judges from Kantar, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and Amazon Ads evaluated 500-plus entries from 26 countries. Submissions this year were more than double those in 2022 when the awards incorporated the UK and the US.

Themes reflected in successful entries this year included: building strong consumer connections via documentaries and multimedia campaigns; strategies that work across the entire customer journey and attract new customers; campaigns adapted for international expansion; experimentation with new ad formats and placements, and a focus on performance-based campaigns to optimise limited budgets.

Each of the 2023 awards categories - Creative Brand Building, Performance, Challenger, Technology Innovation and Global Expansion - carried equal weight. However, Creative Brand Building had two awards - endemic and non-endemic - to cater both for brands which sell on Amazon and also for those which don’t. And three prizes were awarded in both the Performance and Challenger categories; one for each of the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

Eligible work for the 2023 awards ran between May 2022 and April 2023 and was delivered by partners who have Verified or Advanced status within the Amazon Ads Partner Network. The network was set up in 2021 to support agencies and tool providers through training, resources, and by connecting them to advertisers.

And now, meet the winners!

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists who brought their clients’ campaigns to life, while driving performance and growth.

Performance Award

The award recognises…

A partner which leveraged multiple Amazon Ads products to help a brand optimise its campaign strategy, driving substantial business growth and engaging shoppers across the customer journey, from brand discovery, to purchase, customer loyalty and beyond. One winner is selected from each region - AMER, EMEA and APAC.

Performance Award - EMEA

Winner

Global Overview

The campaign

In 2022, Global Overview helped natural nut-butter brand Pip & Nut recover after it experienced a dip in sales. The full-service Amazon agency stepped in with a transformative remedy by introducing Sponsored Display and Sponsored Brand Video to increase category and new-to-brand (NTB) traffic and running Amazon demand-side-platform (DSP) campaigns during high-traffic seasonal events. Their efforts helped Pip & Nut achieve an 871% increase in total Ad-Attributed NTB customers, a 117% boost in the price Amazon paid it for the products (product cost of goods sold or PCOGS), and a 132% growth in repeat purchases.*

*Global Overview, US, 07-01-2022 to 10/31/2022, n= Sponsored Ads, Impressions: 53,162,546, Clicks: 201,984, DSP Impressions: 91,707,458, Cumulative Reach: 2,403,817, Clicks: 172,248

Finalists

Unicorn Orange

Zenith UK Media

Performance Award - AMER

Winner

Ad Advance

The campaign

Ad Advance used a full-funnel approach to help Tru Niagen attract potential new customers by spotlighting key products and employing a tentpole strategy to improve its visibility during promotional events like the Homepage Takeover. Throughout the campaign, it relied on Amazon Marketing Cloud insights to learn more about the customer journey and optimise each touchpoint. As a result, Tru Niagen’s total sales increased by 40%, and NTB orders jumped by 93%.*

*Ad Advance, US, 1/1/23-3/31/23, n= 225,530,090 impressions, 24,346,102 unique reach

Finalists

Incrementum Digital

Momentum Commerce & Ampd

Performance Award - APAC

Winner

Adbrew

The campaign

With a broad catalogue of more than 50,000 SKUs (types of product sold), tough competition from competing brands, and a diminished share of voice (SOV), lingerie brand Clovia was growing increasingly concerned about finding a path to profitability. Enter Adbrew, winner of the 2023 APAC Performance Award. The platform organised Clovia’s diverse catalogue by grouping similar products, restructured Sponsored Products campaigns to gain better control over bids and budgets, and launched ranking-specific Sponsored Brands campaigns to boost SOV. Its efforts were successful: Clovia’s SOV soared past the category average, with 17.8% and 30.6% growth in repeat and new customer shares, respectively.*

*Adbrew, IN, 11/1/22 - 4/30/23, n = 98,86,74,600 impressions, 99% increase in NTB sales

Finalists

DigitalFirst

LSM Global

Challenger Award

This award recognises…

A partner which delivered an impactful strategy that exceeded its client’s business objectives despite a limited budget. The winner of this award demonstrates how it was able to use creative thinking, innovative tactics, and overall efficiency to maximise resources and deliver results. One winner is selected from each region - AMER, EMEA and APAC.

Challenger Award - EMEA

Winner

Venture Forge

The campaign

Venture Forge wins this award for adding its own special sauce to ZENB’s pasta product. ZENB had a bold mission: to spice up the traditional pasta sector with its gluten-free yellow-pea alternative while also maintaining a limited budget. Venture Forge shaped a recipe for success, employing Sponsored Display to run ads to reach gluten-free diet shoppers, Sponsored Brand Video to serve custom video content tailored to product-specific keywords, and Sponsored Brands ads with custom messaging and imagery to explain ZENB’s unique product. The strategy led to a sales surge of 355% and the hero product secured the No. 2 spot on Amazon’s bestseller list for pasta during the campaign period.*

* Venture Forge, UK, 06/01/23-04/30/23, n= 79,000,000 impressions and 159,000 Page Views

Finalists

Adbrew & Seller Presto

Tambo

Challenger Award - AMER

Winner

Lab 916

The campaign

Despite both a tight deadline and budget, Lab 916 guided the KOBO soy-candle brand to bright success. The agency enhanced KOBO’s listings with unique images and keyword-rich content, created an eye-catching Amazon Store, and launched Sponsored Products ads, followed by Sponsored Brands ads after the Store was live. Its tactical approach brought in sales of $107,132 from a $5,098 ad spend and achieved an ACoS (advertising cost of sale) of 11.9% and TACoS (total advertising cost of sale) of 4.5%. Lab 916’s strategy surpassed KOBO’s targets.*

* Lab 916, US, 11/1/22 - 4/30/23, n= 2,557,258 Impressions and 6,073 Clicks

Finalists

Incrementum Digital

Tinuiti

Challenger Award - APAC

Winner

O3M Directional Marketing

The campaign

When lingerie brand VNH Naidu Hall decided to start selling on Amazon, a one-size-fits-all solution wasn’t going to suffice. To make the most out of a tight budget, as well as optimise its vast product catalogue, and increase visibility with its audience, it needed a tailored approach. O3M Directional Marketing used Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Display campaigns to spotlight VNH Naidu Hall’s bestsellers and Sponsored Products ads to promote the rest of the brand’s offerings. This approach resulted in a 40% rise in clicks, a 98% boost in orders, and a 23% decrease in ACOS.*

*O3M Directional Marketing, IN, 3/1/23-3/30/23, n= 9190 clicks

Finalists

Adbrew & Totalyty

IPG Mediabrands Retail Media

Global Expansion Award

This award recognises…

A partner which helped a client reach its global growth objectives. Successful entries provide evidence of advertising in three or more countries and demonstrate how a partner developed a strategy to help drive scalable and sustainable business growth for its client across territories.

Winner

Podean

The campaign

Having achieved star status in the US, makeup brand e.l.f. cosmetics wanted to amplify its allure in new geographies: the UK and Canada. Podean decided on a palette of digital strategies. Using Sponsored Brands custom creatives, the agency reinforced e.l.f.’s brand messaging and built awareness in the UK and Canada. It also expanded Amazon DSP campaigns to increase visibility and drive traffic across the three target territories. This campaign led to a 167% YoY surge in impressions and a 220% YoY increase in ad-driven revenue in all territories.*

*Podean, US, UK,CA, 5/1/22-4/28/23, n= +167% YoY Impressions

Finalists

IPG Mediabrands Retail Media

Wise Commerce

Technology Innovation Award

This award recognises…

A partner which built on Amazon Ads Advanced Tools or ad tech products to develop a scalable technology solution that solves an advertiser need. The winner of this award demonstrates how it was able to integrate and build with product(s) in an innovative and differentiated way to improve efficiencies.

Winner

Xmars, powered by SparkXGlobal

The campaign

Xmars, powered by SparkXGlobal, understands the hurdles facing advertisers and brands: seasonal demand surges, intricate ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) portfolios, and ever-present resource constraints. To overcome those, it developed Smart Creation, a new campaign-management solution that incorporates AI Autopilot Integration to quickly plan launches with automated budget, advertising cost of sales, keywords, and bidding recommendations. When Sunnydaze Decor, an importer and multichannel marketer of home décor, needed support, Xmars’s technology helped it achieve impressive results. Using Sponsored Products, Sponsored Display, and the Amazon Ads API, it saw a 408% increase in ad-attributable sales and 50,000+ hours of campaign management saved in two months.*

* Xmars, US, 3/01/2023 – 4/30/2023, n= Impression: 288,111,926 (SA+DSP), Clicks: 859,088, DSP cumulative reach: 1,361,296

Finalists

Adbrew

Quartile

Creative Brand Building Award

This award recognises…

A partner which leveraged Amazon Ads’ brand-building capabilities to deliver an effective and cohesive marketing strategy telling a brand’s unique story and helping drive sustained engagement and awareness. This is a newly enhanced category that recognises two winners, one for success with an endemic advertiser and one for success with a non-endemic advertiser, from anywhere in the world.

Creative Brand Building Award - Endemic Advertiser

Winner

VMLY&R Commerce & Stackline

The campaign

Winning duo VMLY&R Commerce and Stackline crafted a General Mills campaign for Earth Month that fostered connections between consumers and nature. They invited viewers to watch curated nature documentaries on Prime Video, running separate campaigns that targeted each stage of the funnel. Fire TV ads were used to spread awareness, while display and custom technologies encouraged conversions via the Amazon DSP. For every hour watched, General Mills donated a dollar to the National Park Foundation (NPF). The campaign bloomed, generating a 47% sales growth in General Mills products and a $100,000 donation to the NPF – all thanks to 102,000 hours of streamed content.

*VMLY&R COMMERCE and Stackline, US, 4/1/2023 - 4/26/202, n= Impressions: >500M, New-to-Brand: >55%, Donations: $100K combined donation from Amazon and General Mills to National Park Foundation

Finalists

Global Overview

Wunderman Thompson Commerce

Creative Brand Building Award - Non Endemic Advertiser

Winner

iProspect Spain, a Dentsu company

The campaign

iProspect wanted to capture the elusive attention of young millennials and adult Gen Zs with the launch of ING’s entirely-digital bank account Cuenta NoCuenta. It promoted the ING-produced, Prime Video documentary Nomads across Amazon Ads video offerings and a Twitch campaign via the Amazon DSP, blending branded content with high-quality audiovisual output. The campaign generated more than 220,000 visits to the documentary and 912,000 visits to the product landing page, successfully reinforcing ING’s position as a young digital bank.*

*Iprospect, ES, 9/5/22-11/20/22, n= 98% unique reach

Finalists

DigitalFirst

EssenceMediacom