Meet AKQA Bloom: an agency created by the ‘world’s most-awarded’ creative team

At a total of 44 Cannes Lions and counting, for their next challenge, the ‘world’s most-awarded’ creative team are to inject some energy into adland, with the launch of an idea-led purpose-driven agency called AKQA Bloom.

Moving on from their roles as exec creative directors at David Miami, Jean Zamprogno and Fernando Pellizzaro will transition across WPP to AKQA.

Despite ties to the AKQA name, the pair insist the agency will be autonomous.

“Bloom is an independently minded agency with full autonomy to make decisions about what clients it works with and who it hires. It will implement its own business and creative vision. AKQA is an essential part of it since we believe it's the best place to incubate this project,” explains Zamprogno, highlighting that AKQA Bloom has its own studio in Miami, rather than sharing space with any other agency.

At David Miami, Jean Zamprogno and Fernando Pellizzaro, aka Zampa & Zara, built up a reputation as agents of change, driving conversation around issues impacting LGBT+ communities, renewable energy, clean food, and education on health initiatives like blood donation and vaccine access.

This is why Bloom's mission upon launch is to protect the planet, open minds and enrich lives by inspiring companies to make an impact that goes beyond communication.

“The focus will be on ideas. We try to avoid labelling our work because ideas can be everything,” Pellizzaro explains. “In fact, our work is less about advertising and more about applying creativity, craft, and love, so brands can go beyond their business and contribute to society in a more positive and meaningful way, helping them move from being part of the problem to being part of the solution. AKQA Bloom is ideas-led and purpose-driven.”

The minds behind The Mouldy Whopper, together, the pair have won over 400 international awards and are currently ranked number one most awarded creative directors in 2020/2021, according to the Cannes Global Creative Report.

An AKQA spokesperson highlights that, given their success, it’s significant for the ad industry when a team like Zampa & Zara decides to shift their careers in another direction.

“After years of consistent great results, they were flattered to be approached by the major agencies globally. Still, they were questioning what they really wanted to do as a next step and how they could make a significant contribution to society,” the spokesperson divulged.

“That's when they decided to focus their energy, effort, and experience on building Bloom, with AKQA being the best place to incubate this project, sharing the same values, goals, ethics, and ambitions.”

Ahead of its springtime debut, Bloom is already working on a number of large-scale, project-based collaborations with organisations including Volvo, Nike and Paul Smith.

“Bloom has a clear business approach,” insists Pellizzaro. “We want to work for global brands willing to make a difference in the world. Their reach and scale can revolutionize their respective categories.”

“But also work for brands with purpose at its core; the more they grow, the more they push the industry to be better. For some of these brands, we can be A.O.R. Bloom will collaborate with brands working at the intersection of culture and purpose, finding the right balance between brand love and brand trust.”

Bloom is currently operating with a team of eight people. “But we are hiring and making appointments,” Zamprogno said.

He continued: “We expect to be a core-team of 15 people very soon. Then we will grow as based on the response. We also expect to have another AKQA Bloom studio on the West Coast of the USA within the next 12 months. Like our Miami studio, this will serve local, national and international organisations.”