Brittaney Kiefer & Martha Llewellyn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Meet the directors: 32 on BBC's 'Perfect Day' remake and LCD Soundsystem's farewell

Directing duo continue Campaign's series profiling the industry's top directors.


Directing duo 32, or Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, have a knack for eliciting naturalistic and emotional performances from real people. They met at university in Liverpool and went on to direct music videos and documentaries about Blur (No Distance Left to Run, 2010) and LCD Soundsystem (Shut Up and Play the Hits, 2012).

In advertising, 32’s spots often feel more like short films. They include the BBC’s "Perfect Day" in 2018, a remake of the 1997 classic spot through the lens of modern-day Britain, and the Department for Education’s "Every lesson shapes a life", which was ranked one of Campaign’s top film ads last year.

It can be difficult to tell heartfelt stories without veering into saccharine territory, but 32 hit the right tone with beautifully observed moments sprinkled throughout their work. "It’s important to do the jobs that resonate with you," they say. "Having a good eye for what fits you and what you’re going to do an amazing job with is a really important thing." 

Watch the full interview with 32 above. 

More in the 'Meet the directors' series 

Topics

