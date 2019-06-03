Brittaney Kiefer & Ben Londesbrough
Meet the directors: Lucy Cohen's advice for capturing real life's 'precious moments'

Bafta-nominated filmmaker continues Campaign's video series about top directors.


Bafta-nominated director Lucy Cohen is fresh off releasing her documentary project for babycare brand WaterWipes, a global campaign that aims to start more honest conversations about parenting. "#ThisIsParenthood", created by The Brooklyn Brothers and shot by Cohen through Pulse Films, follows real families around the world to capture intimate moments that push back against unrealistic images often found in ads targeting parents. 

Such authentic and taboo-breaking storytelling is Cohen’s expertise. She is best known for the 2017 documentary Kingdom of Us, which follows the journey of a family who lost their father to suicide. Combining home video and observational footage, the film received a Bafta nomination for outstanding debut. 

Because her projects require her to get very close to her subjects, Cohen says she builds trust with people by not setting an agenda: "It should be a journey for both parties and neither of us knows what’s going to be expressed. At its best, both parties should be slightly altered by the end of it in ways they didn’t realise. Real life does deliver these magical, precious moments." 

Cohen wants to tell stories that break down stereotypes or expectations for how people should behave. "You shouldn’t feel you have to put on a mask or conform in a certain way," she says. "You’re looking for the light and the shade."

Watch the full interview with Cohen above.

Brittaney Kiefer & Ben Londesbrough recommends

