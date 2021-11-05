Meet Ebanana Scrooge, Aldi's replacement for Kevin the Carrot

After five chapters of Kevin the Carrot, Aldi has finally parted ways with its lovable character to make room for Ebanana Scooge.

Teased today (6 November), with the full ad to follow, the short clip sees a child Ebanana patiently waiting for Santa, plated up alongside a mince pie as the log fire roars on Christmas Eve.

Out of nowhere, a mystery hand appears leaving the banana behind – much to Ebanana's disappointment.

"Santa, wait…why didn’t he take me?" he cries out sadly.

Just before the teaser clip fades, Ebanana jumps up and angrily declares, "I hate Christmas…", leaving viewers wondering what happens next in this festive tale. Bah humbug.

Like the Kevin series, the Christmas campaign has been created by McCann UK.