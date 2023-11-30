MEFA Diversity & Inclusion Awards 2023: What makes a winner?

Let’s round off the celebration of the inaugural Media For All (MEFA) Diversity and Inclusion awards with some exclusive comments from the judges about our winning entries.

The MEFA awards celebrate the achievements of advertisers, media organisations and individuals who champion DEI in their work.

MEFA CEO, Naren Patel, decided to launch the awards when a recent survey indicated that businesses were experiencing “DEI fatigue” ; they were under so much pressure that diversity and inclusion were taking a back seat.

The jury, chaired by Karen Blackett, president of WPP UK, received 135 entries which they then whittled down to 34.

If you missed this year’s awards ceremony or want to relive the highlights watch the video below and flick through photos from the evening.





THE 2023 WINNERS

Unsung Hero

WINNER

Gerry Anyanwu, client development director, global and co-founder, Join Our Table







The judges said: “Gerry is a real force of nature at Global, she has a senior customer facing role and has been driving the business by sitting on the ERG to make it more inclusive. She is also the recently set up Join our Table and is also the founder of the Uncommon Collective a youth development platform.”



Anyanwu said: “This award is about my visibility, my vulnerability and my validation. That I am seen in an industry where intersectional women often aren’t. That my desire to be vulnerable with my lived experience can continue to help others and that my choice to be purposeful is actually my life alignment speaking volumes.”



HIGHLY COMMENDED

Fiona Cameron, senior learning and development business partner, Group M

Inclusive Media Planning & Buying



WINNER (National)

Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMG Unite and OmniGov: NHS Blood and Transplant







The judges said: “An incredibly innovative campaign which reframed blood donation and had the power to bring together and unlock audiences’ inner superheroes.”



The campaign sparked a 10 per cent uplift in ‘top of mind awareness’ for the target audience, with 67 per cent of the Ethnic Heritage group stating that they would be willing to donate in the future (45 per cent average).



WINNER (Regional)

The7stars: KA, "Be the noise"







The judges said: “A bold campaign which reflected the bright, energetic, DIY multicultural side of Britain.”



The7stars integrated a campaign for KA Drinks which spanned social, OOH and experiential.

Creative Excellence

WINNER

VCCP, Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers, "BSL fingers"







The judges said: “VCCP campaign for Cadbury shined a light on the often-underrepresented deaf community.”



This campaign resulted in a 65 per cent increase in Twitter conversation around BSL and 20% increase in visits on National Deaf Society’s website.

Change-maker

WINNER

Ally Owen, founder, Brixton Finishing School







The judges said: “Ally Owen was the worthy winner of this award due to her unwavering commitment to creating a pipeline for young diverse talent into the industry.”



Owen has spent several years rewriting the talent blueprint for the industry through her talent accelerator, Brixton Finishing School.



HIGHLY COMMENDED

Marty Davies, joint chief executive officer, Outvertsing

Hammer

WINNER

Davina Barker, sales director, Digital Cinema Media







Award judge, Karen Blackett OBE, said: “This was by far the toughest category to judge as the calibre was so high.”



“I’m honoured to be recognised at the inaugural MEFA awards alongside so many other amazing individuals and businesses who are contributing to a more inclusive and equitable media industry.” - Davina Barker, Sales Director



HIGHLY COMMENDED

Nishma Patel Robb, (former) senior director, marketing, Google UK and president of Wacl



HIGHLY COMMENDED

Serhat Ekinci, managing director, OMG Unite

All in Champion

WINNER

Omnicom Media Group







MEFA CEO, Naren Patel, said: “The winning entry from Omnicom provided a lot more detailed data points which clearly demonstrated the improvements that they have made in their business over the last few years.”



Patel continued: “The All in Champion award recognises businesses that have achieved All in Status and have adopted the first 6 actions which help to improve the experiences of under represented groups. We were looking to reward businesses that could demonstrate real progress on DEI initiatives within their business.”

Business Transformation

WINNER

Channel 4 for C4 Diversity in Advertising Award







The Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising Award challenges UK Brands and Creative Agencies to be more inclusive in their TV advertising campaign by providing £1m of advertising space - the campaign has been running since 2016 and the 2023 winner was E45 and The & Partnership for LGBTQIA+ representation



WINNER

EssenceMediaCom for Inclusive Planning







This award goes to EssenceMediaCom for their inclusive media planning framework which was spearheaded by Claire McAlpine. This approach pledged to move media planning to always focus on a diverse audience to help brands better communicate.



This approach is not just something that is done in preparation for cultural events or religious celebrations – it is embedded into the way EssenceMediaCom work across all briefs and is integral to growth opportunities for their brands.



The 2023 judges:



Karen Blackett OBE, UK president, WPP

Elizabeth Anyaegbuna, cofounder of SixteenByNine, president of Bloom UK

Davina Barker, commercial director, Digital Cinema Media

Ravleen Beeston, regional vice president of sales, Microsoft Advertising UK

Jacqueline Boakye, vice president customer success EMEA, PubMatic

Richard Bon, chief executive officer, Clear Channel

Richie Booker, head of diversity and belonging, Hearst UK

Dan Clays, chief executive officer, Omnicom Media Group

Fatima Dowlet, propositions partner, Channel 4

Phil Hall, chief executive officer UK, Ocean Outdoor

Liz Jones, cofounder, Conker

Jon Kershaw, managing director, PHD Manchester

Dave King, global commercial officer, Blis

Sharon Lloyd-Barnes, commercial director, Advertising Association

Lucy McKillop, global brand director at Dentsu, joint chief executive officer of Outvertising

Sajeeda Merali, chief executive officer, PPA

Dino Myers-Lamptey, founder, The Barbershop

Sarah Parkes, chief sales & marketing officer, Talon

Bhavesh Patel, director of media UK & Europe, Sky

Nishma Patel Robb, senior director brand & reputation, Google and President of WACL

Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief, Campaign

Maya Tank, senior client partner, Double Verify

Sue Todd, chief executive officer, NABS

HannahTucker, director of culture and internal communications, Global

Jane Wolfson, trustee & board advisor