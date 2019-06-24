Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mengniu Dairy and Coca-Cola sign joint Olympic sponsorship

Dairy giant expects multi-year partnership to be 'catalyst' for global growth.

Olympics partnership: Coke president and CEO James Quincey, IOC president Thomas Bach and Lu
Olympics partnership: Coke president and CEO James Quincey, IOC president Thomas Bach and Lu

China's Mengniu Dairy Company and Coca-Cola have signed a 12-year agreement as joint partners in The Olympic Partner programme. The move was hinted at last week. 

The partnership, according to the International Olympic Committee, combines the non-alcoholic beverage and dairy categories into a new joint category and brings Mengniu into the family of TOP partners. The deal will run through to the Olympic Games in 2032. Financial details were not disclosed, but published reports have said the partnership is worth as much $3bn. 

Seemingly trying to address concerns raised last week by Mengniu rival Yili, the IOC stated that Olympic marketing programmes are based on "the fundamental principle of exclusivity within a specific product category and territory" and asserted that "the current Beijing 2022 domestic partner’s exclusive rights in its designated category in the Chinese market will not be affected".

The new agreement extends Coke's association with the Olympics to 104 years and makes Mengniu the first Chinese FMCG company to become a TOP partner. 

Jeffrey Lu, chief executive and executive director at Mengniu, said in a release that membership in the TOP programme will act as a "catalyst" for Mengniu to grow around the world. "This is a vital step in our international strategy and we are honoured to have the opportunity to build the positive reputation of Chinese food and beverage brands among consumers globally," he said.

Worldwide Olympic partners support every National Olympic Committee and their teams, as well as every organiser of the Olympic Games, in addition to providing support for athletes’ training and development.

The agreement also includes marketing rights for the International Paralympic Committee and the Paralympic Games, as well as for the Youth Olympic Games. 

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How the Army recruited a new audience: Experience stories

How the Army recruited a new audience: Experience stories

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
How AI combats loneliness - and writes books: Experience stories

How AI combats loneliness - and writes books: Experience stories

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Mission for Mars: how to create the world you want

Mission for Mars: how to create the world you want

Promoted

June 21, 2019
AGENCY
Relationship tips - RB Health & McCann in the spotlight

Relationship tips - RB Health & McCann in the spotlight

Promoted

June 21, 2019