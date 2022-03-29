Men's Minds Matter and Media Bounty launch male suicide campaign

Mental health not-for-profit Men's Minds Matter has launched a campaign sharing the last message sent by men to loved ones before they took their own life.

ONS research shows that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45, with men making up 76% of all suicides in the UK over the past decade.

"If you think something's up, bring it up" aims to show that suicide can come out of the blue for everyone except the victim. The ads, which will run across digital out of home and social media, encourage people to start a life-saving conversation if they suspect someone is struggling.

Media Bounty collaborated with Men's Minds Matter to complete the project as part of its pro bono initiative, with the agency donating time and expertise to not-for-profit organisations picked by team members.

Tommy Lee, senior copywriter at Media Bounty, said: "For many of us, suicide might feel like something that only happens on the news. But the numbers are staggering – we all have a message from a friend that could be the last. It's so important to talk, no matter how excruciating that idea might be. Thanks to the families who took part in the campaign. It's been an honour to tell their stories."

Men's Minds Matter specialises in developing psychological interventions for people at risk of suicide.

Nigel Sanderson, Men's Minds Matter's director, and Dr Luke Sulllivan, a director and clinical psychologist, said: "We're really excited to be collaborating with Media Bounty on this campaign. Not only will it help to raise awareness about suicide in men, it will also help to support our ambitions to save lives and bring a focus to our work.

"At MMM, we have developed a model for intervention, which we believe can save lives. Our model explains suicidality at the individual, psychological level. This allows us to structure our interventions in a way which targets the mechanisms that lead to and maintain suicidality. We're super psyched to have this nailed down and we're already having success applying the model in MMM and NHS crisis services."

The ads are being displayed on digital billboards across the UK, with space donated by Ocean Outdoor and Clear Channel, in partnership with BambOOH.

If you have suicidal thoughts, or suspect a friend or loved one does, then visit MensMindsMatter.org.