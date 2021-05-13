Mental Health Minute returns for 2021 in roadblock across all UK stations

Every radio station in the UK will unite tomorrow to play the 2021 Mental Health Minute – a message to mark this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

The radio roadblock at 10.59am on 14 May will feature the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined by famous voices including David Beckham, Joanna Lumley and Dame Shirley Bassey urging the public to keep the conversation on mental health going.

The scheme, in its fourth year, hopes to reach more than 20 million listeners with the message highlighting just how vital talking can be – just one conversation can be an incredibly powerful step for someone who is struggling with their mental health.

Delivered by Radiocentre and Somethin’ Else, the Mental Health Minute is created in partnership with The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This year, for the first time, the initiative is supporting Shout 85258 – the UK's first free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging support service. The service provides round-the-clock support from clinical supervisors and trained volunteers to ensure no-one has to face their problems alone. Shout was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign.

The script has been written by poet, writer, and mental health activist, Hussain Manawer, who has been a long-time supporter of both Shout 85258 and the mental health campaigns Heads Together and Heads Up, run by The Royal Foundation.

Manawer’s FA-commissioned poem, This is England, won acclaim from England footballers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, as well as Prince William and Kate.

In August, Manawer featured in a campaign for EE created by Wunderman Thompson and has worked on campaigns for the Mayor of London and Samaritans. In September, he told Campaign: “I’m well aware I’m representing a large group of people that are hugely misrepresented. We live in a world where people are denied their human rights on a daily basis, and there is nothing more brutal than that."

Victoria Hornby, chief executive of Mental Health Innovations, the charity behind the Shout 85258 text messaging support service said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Shout is being highlighted in this year’s Mental Health Minute.

"It has been an incredibly tough year for so many people and it’s more important than ever that anyone who is feeling worried or overwhelmed knows where to turn, to reach out for help. Our service is here 24/7 for people to have a free, confidential text conversation with one of our trained volunteers who will listen without judgment, help you feel calm and find a way forward. Just text SHOUT to 85258 at any time of day or night; we’re here for you.”

For more information about Shout 85258, visit www.giveusashout.org.