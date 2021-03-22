Mercedes-Benz channels Baby Driver in parking assist film

Mercedes-Benz’s latest spot is taking the fun out of life as a parking valet, in a bid to promote the brand’s S-Class model.

Created by Antoni Garage, “Valet guys” follows the adventures of three valets (Freddy, Rusty and Ace) as they joyride in cars they are supposed to be parking.

In a style reminiscent of Edgar Wright’s acclaimed action flick Baby Driver, attendant Ace drives a car off a ramp while Rusty falls asleep at the wheel. However, things take a depressing turn for the trio when a voiceover declares: "Sorry guys, these times might be over soon.”

The ad goes on to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s intelligent park pilot which allows customers to pull in and out of parking spaces equipped with Autonomous Valet Parking infrastructure.

The ad admits the technology is not currently legal in some countries, but may be a function of the brand’s cars – including the advertised S-class – in future, legislation permitting.

The campaign launched globally last week across digital platforms.

It was written by Gaia Bonetti and Pam Boschma, art directed by Catharina Sonnenberg and Elena Marin, and directed by Pantera through Bwgtbld.

In September last year, Mercedes-Benz launched a similarly quirky spot (starring a boy and a blowfish) to showcase its safety features.

According to Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands report (which was unveiled in October last year), Mercedes-Benz is the eighth-fastest-growing brand in the previous 12 months, falling behind Apple, Amazon and rival brand Toyota.