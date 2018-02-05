Mercedes-Benz Vans launches pop-up to take brand to key consumers

The activation is a first for the brand, which will feature a VR surf simulator and a nine-screen video wall.

There is also an area to keep children entertained, and a touchscreen to help people pick out the right van for their needs.

The brand is using the space to showcase the new X-Class, as well as the Marco Polo camper van and Vito Sport crew van.

The pop-up is located at the Intu Manchester Trafford centre and is open for six weeks.

Steve Bridge, managing director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: "This is the first time our brand has ever been located in such a retail environment, so this really sets our stall out to those consumers who may never have experienced what we’re all about.

"By showcasing our lifestyle products to the public, rather than expecting them to come to us, we prove our credentials as an approachable manufacturer."