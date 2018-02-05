Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches pop-up to take brand to key consumers

Mercedes-Benz Vans has created a pop-up shop to take its vehicles to where its target audience is.

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches pop-up to take brand to key consumers

The activation is a first for the brand, which will feature a VR surf simulator and a nine-screen video wall.

There is also an area to keep children entertained, and a touchscreen to help people pick out the right van for their needs.

The brand is using the space to showcase the new X-Class, as well as the Marco Polo camper van and Vito Sport crew van.

The pop-up is located at the Intu Manchester Trafford centre and is open for six weeks.

Steve Bridge, managing director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: "This is the first time our brand has ever been located in such a retail environment, so this really sets our stall out to those consumers who may never have experienced what we’re all about.

"By showcasing our lifestyle products to the public, rather than expecting them to come to us, we prove our credentials as an approachable manufacturer."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now