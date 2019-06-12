Mercedes-Benz Vans uses virtual reality to bring vision to life

Mercedes-Benz Vans is touring the UK with a virtual-, augmented- and mixed-reality experience to showcase the present and future of the brand.

A custom-built 16-metre trailer will house three experiences around what the brand is today, tomorrow and its future vision.

In the "today" experience, visitors will be able to sit in a motion-controlled VR chair. "Tomorrow" will be explored using an AR wall with trigger points revealing the brand’s range.

The "future vision" experience uses Magic Leap lightwear, which allows visitors to move around an augmented city featuring robots and autonomous vehicles.

Nicola Burnside, head of marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: "This unique mobile trailer truly enables us to share our vision with a wide and varied audience.

"By using technology to bring these ideas to life, we hope to demystify and simplify topics such as drones and robots, and how artificial intelligence can aid businesses great and small to ensure even greater effectiveness and efficiencies."

Liverpool-based Meet & Potato is delivering the experience.