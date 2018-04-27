Merchant Gourmet launches Waitrose pop-up with hockey captain Alex Danson

The "Grain & Graze" activation will create food as well as step-by-step recipe cards, for meals such as quinoa porridge and puy lentil and sausage hot pot.

The pop-up opens today with England women's field hockey captain and brand ambassador Alex Danson hosting a talk on nutritious foods, as well as chef and author Alex Mackay on why grains and pulses should be a staple ingredient in any diet.

It follows the brand’s Grain & Graze in Islington, which also has dining, cooking demonstrations and masterclasses. The pop-up store launched in September.