Meridian Foods promotes new peanut butter varient with pop-up cafe

It will serve free peanut butter flavoured coffee and cookies.

Meridian's Rich Roast: the new flavour is being promoted in a London pop-up
Nut butter manufacturer Meridian Foods is opening a pop-up coffee shop later this month where visitors can receive a peanut butter coffee and cookie in return for sharing a #MeridianMoment on social.

Opening its doors from 15 to 17 March, the shop will be located at Box Park in Shoreditch, London. It has been conceived to promote Meridian's new flavour range, Rich Roast, while also demonstrating the many uses of nut butter beyond spreading it in a sandwich.

Consumers will be encouraged to capture their #MeridianMoment on their smartphone and share it on Instagram, tagging @MeridianFoods. In return, they will receive a jar of Rich Roast Peanut Butter.

The peanut butter coffee and chocolate cookies served in the café will be made using the product, which contains hi-oleic peanuts that have been roasted for longer for a deeper flavour.

Sue McIntosh, Meridian Foods' head of marketing, said: "We hope that in creating a relaxed environment for busy consumers, we can help them to take just a couple of minutes out of their day to relax and enjoy a #MeridianMoment and experience how versatile our products can be."

