Merkle launches northern hub in Edinburgh

Dentsu Aegis Network agency will provide CRM and paid social services.

Komasinski: EMEA president of Merkle
Merkle, Dentsu Aegis Network’s performance marketing agency, has launched a dedicated northern hub in its Edinburgh office to serve clients in Scotland and the north of England. 

The agency is expanding its Scotland base to combine specialisms in CRM, customer strategy and analytics with the SEO and paid social and performance media services provided by Merkle Periscopix.

Merkle’s marketing solutions team is already established in Scotland and northern England and works with Sainsbury’s Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The move follows the acquisition of creative agency BJL, announced last week, as Dentsu Aegis Network aims to bolster its already well-established media presence in the region through Carat and Vizeum.

Dentsu Aegis Network bought US data-driven services agency Merkle in 2016, a year after Merkle had bought UK paid social specialists Periscopix. Merkle’s proprietary insights and planning platform M1 is a big part of Dentsu Aegis Network's data and analytics strategy and is built on "100% people-based data" instead of proxies such as web cookies.

Merkle Aquila, meanwhile, will continue to provide stand-alone analytics services to clients. Merkle bought Aquila Insight in 2017 to boost its European data analytics capability. 

Michael Komasinski, president of Merkle EMEA, said: "Edinburgh is increasingly gaining recognition as a pioneering technology centre, not just in the UK but across Europe. In particular, ongoing government investment into the fintech and artificial intelligence sectors mean that the city is experiencing an influx of capital and talent from across the region.

"Through this launch, we are not only consolidating our full suite of Merkle services in a northern hub, but also providing our clients with extended UK and EMEA reach and flexibility."

