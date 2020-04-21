Merkle retires Periscopix performance agency brand

Dentsu's Merkle is retiring the Periscopix brand and is folding the performance marketing shop into the wider Merkle group.

It follows news last week that Dentsu is taking full control of Merkle in an accelerated buyout.

Merkle’s leadership believes the move will benefit advertisers that are joining up their performance media activity with their CRM work as the integration between adtech and marketing tech accelerates. Merkle’s proprietary insights and planning platform M1 has been touted as a big part of Dentsu Aegis Network's data and analytics strategy and is built on "100% people-based data" instead of proxies such as web cookies.

Dentsu bought two-thirds of Merkle, a CRM network, in 2016 – a year after Merkle had acquired Periscopix. Since then, Periscopix has grown from 112 people to 450, delivering performance media, customer experience and adtech consultancy services.

Staff from Periscopix will continue to work with more than 300 specialist media clients, with its teams of performance media specialists across analytics, paid search, paid social media and SEO, as well as a bespoke training offering.

Thomas Byrne, executive vice-president, agency solutions, at Merkle EMEA, said: "The future of performance marketing will be defined by putting customer needs at every touch- and decision-point across an entire enterprise… Today’s announcement is about living our values and demonstrates that the Merkle business is integrated by design to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers, providing access to our wide pool of talent and people-based marketing expertise."