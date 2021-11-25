Merkle snags former McCann and The & Partnership leaders for top roles

Dentsu-owned agency Merkle B2B has appointed four new leaders to its senior team, including those with previous experience at McCann, The & Partnership and Momentum.

The agency has hired McCann’s commercial operations director, Jonathan Turner, as managing partner, who will head up Merkle's creative practice. He will work alongside Merkle executive creative director Jason Fletcher and chief strategy officer Simon Calvert to grow the agency’s creative and client team.

Rob Crilley, who has previously worked for The & Partnership as client services director, joins as Merkle’s client partner, which will see him lead on building client relationships.

Meanwhile Gary O’Donnell, formerly Momentum’s head of delivery/creative operations, has been appointed as operations director.

Merkle’s new sales lead is Laura Jennings, who has joined from across Dentsu, where she was business development director for Carat and iProspect. She will focus on increasing revenue at Merkle, while also providing marketing support to other Dentsu teams.

The B2B agency said the new appointments come at a “pivotal” time for the company as it looks at growing the company by focusing on creativity.

Merkle said: “As consumer expectations skyrocket, clients are demanding a creative and more emotional approach to tackling the complicated field of B2B.”

The agency’s new commercial operations director, Turner, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Merkle B2B at this exciting time in its journey. The business proposition is truly unique in the category and will prove hugely valuable to clients, both existing and new.

“Game-changing strategic thinking and impactful, cut-through creative that will help propel our clients’ brands onwards and upwards are core to this proposition. Combined with our media, insight, data and technology capabilities, this offer is a formidable end-to-end solution for our clients.”

Rob Gold, chief executive at Merkle B2B, added: “This is a very important and exciting step forward for Merkle B2B. Jonathan, Rob, Laura and Gary’s wealth of experience will help us to drive towards even higher levels of creativity and create game-changing work for our clients across key markets.”