Merman and talent agency ITG sign advertising and branded content deal

Merman, the production company co-founded by actresss Sharon Horgan, has formed a joint venture with Independent Talent Group to create advertising and branded content.

ITG, Europe’s leading talent and literary agency representing actors, directors, writers and producers, has taken an equity stake in Merman London. The deal will allow its talent to work with Merman on advertising and branded content worldwide.

Meanwhile, ITG will close its commercials production company Black Label and ITG co-chairman Duncan Heath will become chairman of the Merman London board.

Merman’s UK and US management teams remain in place. The branded and commercials division in London is led by managing partner Jeremy Rainbird and managing director Siobhan Murphy, while the US is run by managing partners Kira Carstensen, Annique De Caestecker and Ellen Clarke.

The joint venture comes after Merman US merged with New York-based commercials production company Whitelabel earlier this year.

Merman creates TV, film, branded entertainment, advertising and short-form episodic content out of its offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. Its TV division, whose projects include Catastrophe, Divorce and Motherland, launched in 2014 and is run by Horgan and Clelia Mountford.

In 2018, Merman launched Mermade, which specialises in short-form digital content for social media, streaming platforms, brands and publishers.

Horgan said: "This partnership with ITG has brought Merman a wealth of extraordinary talent and we are thrilled to now have an even greater ability to make groundbreaking work in collaboration with brands."

Heath added: "Sharon has said it all! I am personally very proud of the work that our director clients including Matthew Vaughn, Asif Kapadia, Anton Corbijn, Dexter Fletcher and Martin Campbell created under the Black Label banner, and we are very excited to join forces with Merman in the new venture."