A message to the alcohol category: stop banging on about yourself

"I'm going out for the night with my mates. Stop treating it like school." (Beer focus group respondent.)

Alcohol brands are essentially trying to get themselves invited along to as many nights out, or nights in, as possible.

If you want to get invited to a social occasion, I'd offer up a piece of simple advice. Lighten up. Seriously.

Put a smile on your face and try to put one on the faces of others. No-one wants to spend time with a bore, or a misery guts.

After spending a bit of time reviewing the communications from brands across alcohol categories recently, I'd proffer the same advice to brands in that space.

Stop boring people to death with science lectures, geography tours or history lessons. Too many booze brands are obsessed with their heritage or they act like they're giving a chemistry seminar on their production process. Stop banging on about yourself. No-one cares.

Imagine your brand as a person.

Are you a someone who'll be invited first, no matter what?

Are you an occasional visitor or are you a bit of an unwelcome guest? Are you a crushingly dull bore who can't stop essentially doing the marketing equivalent of asking people around to look at your family tree? If your brand were a person, would it look like some deathly dull fellow with elbow patches, who makes you feel you'd rather cut your head off with a rusty spoon than have to spend five minutes with them?

Think of it like Tinder. You're not going to get the chance to talk to someone for 10 minutes. If you're going to get people to swipe right on your brand, then you're going to have to immediately seduce people with your best side. In seconds.

That isn't going to happen with most brands these days. Because they're just too....bloody....boooooorrrrrrring.

People are going on a night out. They're looking for entertainment or light-hearted chat. They're looking for a soulmate for seconds, Mr Right Now over Mr Right.

That wine you're trying to sell them isn't going to be laid down reverently in a cellar for a decade. It's going to be popped, quaffed and forgotten in the space of a few hours (or minutes if it's been a hard day). Even when it comes to "premium" spirits, in most cases you're still only talking about something that is going to cost £30 a bottle. It's not a Tesla.

If I'm looking at a seven quid glass of Pinot Grigio, do I really want a 10-minute lecture about the provenance of your vine? No, I don't.

But I would love to subconsciously associate your brand or product with a positive emotion. Did your communications make me think you'd be good company?

All advertising is essentially entertainment, especially in the booze category. Alcohol brands used to get talked about in culture and inspired the zeitgeist. People used to say that people didn't drink the liquid, they drank the advertising. How many alcohol campaigns from the past decade you can remember? I suspect it's somewhere between zero and none.

Alcohol brands no longer rule the roost. There wasn't a single alcohol campaign in the Warc Creativity Top 10 in 2021. How can alcohol brands lead the way again in a world and an industry that is increasingly serious?

My creative partner and I have led the work on famous campaigns like Carlsberg, Johnnie Walker and Sipsmith to name a few.

The last of that trio is a great example of respecting your provenance and quality while not taking yourself too seriously. It's a wonderful product with a stunning product story. But first Sipsmith realised that the first job of any communications is to engage and entertain. Once you seduce, you can sell.

Here are three tips:

Stop talking about yourself. The worst dinner party guests always want to just talk about themselves. Brands need think about their occasion and think about the drivers of their target audience. Talk about what they care about, not about yourself. Insert yourself relevantly into their lives.

Focus on what people buy, not what you sell. People aren't loyal, they tend to shop from a list. So, I would concentrate not on the detailed story of your product but what it represents for people. If you can be the one that makes people smile, I think you'll be more likely to be invited into people lives or homes, on- or off-trade. People buy fantasy and desire, not liquid.

Help it get back to normal. We are connecting and connected creatures. Lockdown was a violent, immediate, and involuntary interruption to one of the key factors of humanity. So, think again how you can be the one that helps to get everything back to "normal".

And lastly, please just concentrate on making people feel good. It has been a bit of struggle for everyone in the last few years. Get back to remembering what an evening out is about: connecting with friends, letting off a bit of steam, less work and more play; if you can make me smile, then I am much more likely to invite you along. And invite you back. This is meant to be fun!

Kevin Chesters is strategy partner at Harbour Collective