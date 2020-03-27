Message for Campaign's readers

Gideon Spanier & Claire Beale
We are increasing the number of stories that we make free on our website each month during coronavirus.

We want to give you an update about our journalism during the coronavirus crisis.

The Campaign team have been working hard from home, producing daily news and features, email bulletins, podcasts, videos and more.

This is a difficult and worrying time, and we want to help our audience – some of whom are freelancers or workers facing the prospect of their jobs being "furloughed" because of the economic uncertainty.

So, we are increasing the number of stories that we make free on the Campaign website each month, plus we are giving unlimited access to our coronavirus live blog with all the latest developments.

We continue to believe in the importance of charging for our journalism, particularly our premium content such as the annual agency School Reports, which will be published online and in a special PDF edition in April.

We have decided not to print the April edition because so many of our UK readers will not be in their offices, where they would normally receive the magazine, but we hope they will enjoy the PDF version, which is an exact replica of the printed edition.

We will keep you updated in the coming weeks about our plans, including our awards and events.

Campaign has been a champion for advertising, media and marketing since 1968 and we know we can count on you to support our journalism – now and in the future when this crisis has passed.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief, and Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief

