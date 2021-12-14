Meta appoints successor to Nicola Mendelsohn as EMEA chief

Facebook's parent company Meta has promoted its Central Europe lead Angelika Gifford to EMEA chief.

She fills the role left by Nicola Mendelsohn, who earlier this year became Meta's global ad chief.

The promotion coincides with Meta appointing Michelle Klein as vice-president of global business marketing.

Gifford joined Facebook in January 2020 as VP of Central Europe and a member of its supervisory board.

A German national, Gifford has been responsible for representing the social media and tech company to partners, policymakers, non-profits and community organisations across 34 countries in Central Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux region, Eastern Europe and Russia.

She brings more than 30 years' experience working for tech companies, having held senior leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft, where she worked for nearly 20 years, including as a member of the EMEA management team.

She also serves as a member of the board of the German-American transatlantic association Atlantik-Brücke and is part of the corporate supervisory board of engineering conglomerate Thyssenkrupp.

Mendelsohn, who is moving to New York to succeed Carolyn Everson at Meta, said she was delighted to hand over the EMEA leadership baton to Gifford.

“Angie has been an invaluable member of Meta’s EMEA leadership team, playing a critical role in scaling and expanding our operations across Central Europe. Angie has an incredible wealth of experience, working with major brands and driving digital innovation and transformation.

“She is exceptionally well placed to continue to ensure Meta drives growth and economic impact for all those who rely on our services and technologies. EMEA is such a diverse and dynamic region and I am excited to see the great work that Angie will do leading EMEA and helping businesses of all sizes to flourish and grow.”

Gifford said: “Since joining Meta in 2020, I have seen first-hand the incredible impact our tools and platforms have on people and businesses around the world.

"As VP for EMEA, I’m really excited about working side by side with our clients and partners across the region to help them maximise every opportunity to grow their businesses and to explore the possibilities that the metaverse will afford.”

