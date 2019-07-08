Page Redirection: If you are not redirected automatically, please follow the link to the correct location
The Meteoric Rise of Connected TV
Download the report, in partnership with Innovid, to learn more. Based on the insights and data from every campaign that ran with Innovid between 1 January and 31 December 2018, this report will help you to compare the performance of standard pre-roll video to that of interactive video across devices and channels, as well as offer benchmarks and overall performance for key video KPIs. It also examines the impact of data-driven video in a world that, increasingly, demands personalisation to make messages meaningful - and explores the future of television advertising as consumers shift their viewing habits to connected TV platforms.