Metro Bank enlists M People's Heather Small for its 10th birthday concert

Metro Bank has brought in Heather Small, the vocalist with M People, to headline an online concert for its 10th birthday. Small will sing alongside the bank’s employees, performing tracks including Search for the Hero, Moving on Up and Proud with Metro Bank’s choir, the "Metronomes", providing backing vocals.

The show, recorded at the bank’s Holborn branch, will premiere on Metro’s YouTube channel on 29 July at 7.30pm and then be available to view for the three months to follow.

The project will be delivered through social media and an online video, allowing for a remote connection with local communities.

The campaign follows Metro Bank’s "People-people banking" brand campaign, which launched in January.

Jessica Myers, brand and marketing director at Metro Bank, added: "Since we were founded 10 years ago, our purpose has always been to create fans.

"Our 10th birthday is the perfect opportunity to celebrate what makes Metro Bank so special, and we thought a premiere concert gave us a really fun, digital platform to connect with our colleagues, customers and communities while we’re more remote than normal."

Mr President and Goodstuff Communications are delivering the project.