MG OMD retains hold on NHS Blood and Transplant planning account

The agency remains the media planner for the special health authority, which is looking to boost donor levels post-pandemic.

NHS Blood and Transplant: retained MG OMD
Manning Gottlieb OMD will continue to manage media planning for NHS Blood and Transplant, following a comprehensive review process.

As the incumbent, the agency said it would continue to work alongside NHSBT to provide media planning services. Its reappointment comes as the NHS recovers from the impact of Covid on its services. MG OMD will be instrumental in bolstering blood and organ donor levels, with marketing activity that places a greater emphasis on reaching donors from BAME groups.

The special health authority focuses on saving and improving lives through public donation and manages the blood donation service in England and transplant services across the UK.

MG OMD's triumph follows the news from last December that the agency's OmniGov team had been awarded another four-year contract as the Government Communication Service’s media buyer.

It also recently signed on new clients including Pernod Ricard and British Airways.  

Sophia Durrani, head of strategic planning, government at MG OMD, said: “With our keen understanding of behavioural science and how to pair this with innovation, we are committed to working hand in hand with NHSBT to help save and improve as many lives as possible.”  

Helen Duggan, assistant director of marketing and creative services, added: “We are looking forward to working with Manning Gottlieb who demonstrated they could bring fresh innovation to our strategy and enhance our use of data science to transform the recruitment and retention of our amazing donors.”

