MG OMD’s Natalie Bell and Twitter’s Dara Nasr to chair Media Week Awards

Natalie Bell, chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD, and Dara Nasr, managing director at Twitter UK, are to chair the 2021 Media Week Awards.

Bell has been chief executive of MG OMD, which works with clients including John Lewis & Partners and Specsavers, since December 2020, when she was promoted after five years as managing director.

She joined the agency – which won Media Agency of the Year at the Media Week Awards in 2019 – in 2008 after starting her career in publishing at Time Inc UK (then IPC Media).

Bell said: “What an absolute honour to be co-chairing this year’s Media Week Awards. Against the backdrop of challenges from the pandemic we’ve still seen so much positive change and innovation in our industry over the past year – in people, product and partnerships – and we’re coming out of this period with such brilliant opportunities ahead of us. I’m excited to see the best of that celebrated at these awards."

Her fellow chair Nasr has worked for Twitter since 2012, becoming managing director in 2015 after 18 months as sales director. He is part of Media for All, the campaigning and support organisation for black, Asian and minority ethnic talent in the advertising and media industry.

He started his career in TV sales before spending five and a half years at Google.

Nasr, who is a regular fixture in Campaign's annual list of the top 10 commercial chiefs, said: “It is a total honour to be asked to judge to Media Week Awards let alone co-chair them. I can’t wait to work alongside the amazing Natalie, to have the privilege of witnessing the best work and teams in this business.”

The winners of the awards – including the prestigious Sales Team of the Year and Media Agency of the Year prizes – will be announced on Thursday 21 October.

Entries submitted by Thursday 17 June will be accepted at a discounted rate, ahead of the standard entry deadline on Thursday 1 July. The shortlist will be announced on 19 August.

Campaign is running a masterclass on 26 May, where attendees can hear from previous winners, and judges will share their recommendations about how to win the most prestigious award in UK commercial media. Places must be booked in advance.