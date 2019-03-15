Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Michael Jackson bus ads prompt 26 complaints to ASA

Ads from mjinnocent.com were pulled by TfL on Wednesday.

Photo by Joe Rackham
Photo by Joe Rackham

The Advertising Standards Authority is considering opening an investigation into an out-of-home ad campaign asserting that Michael Jackson is innocent of child sex abuse after 26 people complained to the body.

The ad watchdog said the complaints into the campaign, "Facts don’t lie, people do", which points viewers towards the website mjinnocent.com, said the ad was offensive because it attacked the credibility of those who have accused Jackson of abuse, or was irresponsible because it could prevent victims of abuse from coming forward.

The ads had been running on buses and bus stops in London, but TfL said on Wednesday it was taking them down. It commented: "We have reviewed our position and will be removing these advertisements. They have been rejected due to the public sensitivity and concern around their content."

The campaign followed the release of the film Leaving Neverland, a co-production between Channel 4 and HBO, which interviewed in depth two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim they were abused as children by Jackson at his Neverland Ranch in California.

While many commentators have said they found Robson's and Safechuck’s accounts highly credible, the film has led to a backlash from defenders of Jackson, who point out that he faced similar allegations on two separate occasions while he was alive.

In 1993, a criminal investigation was dropped and Jackson reached a settlement in a civil case with the family of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler. In 2005, he was found not guilty on 14 counts relating to the alleged abuse of 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo. Jackson died in 2009.

According to gossip site Page Six, Jackson’s three children are considering filing a lawsuit against Robson and Safechuck.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Promoted

March 13, 2019
4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

Promoted

March 13, 2019
What makes you go OOH?

What makes you go OOH?

Promoted

March 13, 2019
The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

March 12, 2019