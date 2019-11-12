Gideon Spanier
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Michael Karg abruptly exits as Ebiquity CEO

Surprise exit came week before group was due to present to investors.

Karg: has run Ebiquity since 2016
Karg: has run Ebiquity since 2016

Michael Karg has abruptly departed as chief executive of Ebiquity with immediate effect.

The former Razorfish executive has run Ebiquity, a London-listed media auditing and measurement company, since the start of 2016.

His exit appears to have been a surprise, since Ebiquity had been due to present to shareholders at a capital markets days on 19 November. It has since called off the event.

Karg has been unable to revive Ebiquity’s share price during his tenure as the media sector has undergone rapid change.

Rob Woodward, former chief executive of Scottish broadcaster STV, has been chairman of Ebiquity since May 2018.

He said: "I would like to thank Michael for his significant contribution to Ebiquity over the past four years.

"Michael has transitioned the business towards becoming a more streamlined consultancy aligned to the demands of the evolving marketing and media environment and with a stronger balance sheet. We wish him well for the future."

Karg said it had been "a great privilege and honour" to run Ebiquity.

He will remain an employee until the year end and chief financial officer Alan Newman has been appointed interim chief executive as the company searches for a permanent successor.

Ebiquity has been on the front line of the transatlantic debate about media buying transparency in recent years, after advising the US Association of National Advertisers on an investigation in 2016 that found "non-transparent" practices were "pervasive" in media agencies.

Ebiquity’s contract compliance arm, FirmDecisions, also clashed with WPP in a high court dispute in the UK, but the two sides resolved their dispute in 2017 without a trial.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to make experiences count - and last

How to make experiences count - and last

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 06, 2019
Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Promoted

November 06, 2019
4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

Promoted

November 05, 2019