Michael Kors opens secret underground Regent Street casino

Michael Kors has opened a hidden, underground casino in its Regent Street London store to celebrate its partnership with the 007 film franchise.

The 20-minute experience that is part of a 360 marketing campaign, can be attended in groups of up to four. The venue is entered through an unassuming changing room, in which the mirror transforms into a door and a concierge ushers guests inside.

Drinks are served from a Bond-style martini bar, with shaken, not stirred martinis on offer as well as a lychee martini and non-alcoholic option. Guests can hit the roulette table with the chance to win prizes and take part in a "gun barrel selfie" moment, which creates a gif image and is set to The James Bond Theme from Dr No. Set Creative delivered the project.

Guy Tremlett, executive creative director, Set Creative, said: "It’s a real pleasure to collaborate with Micahel Kors and the Bond franchise to create a unique experience in celebration of the MKKx007 capsule collection. As brands attempt to attract shoppers back to their physical outlets, unique experiences such as this will play an ever more important role."

The wider partnership was launched with a spot starring Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna. Hadid is seen at The Ocean Club, which appeared in 007 film Casino Royale, at first she appears to be enjoying a luxury solo getaway but in the world of James Bond, nothing is ever as it seems.

Select Michael Kors flagship stores globally are supporting the campaign via window displays inspired by the exotic shoot location. The campaign will also be seen on 007 and Michael Kors digital marketing channels, social media platforms and ecommerce websites.