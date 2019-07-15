Kim Benjamin
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Michael Kors tempts fans with New York treasure hunt

Experience ties in with campaign for brand's new Wonderlust fragrance.

Wonderlust: Hadid stars in latest campaign
Michael Kors Beauty, the fragrance brand owned by Estée Lauder, is inviting consumers to take part in a treasure hunt to promote its new Wonderlust fragrance.

The "Fantasy island" experience in the US mirrors an existing campaign featuring Gigi Hadid, the face of Wonderlust, that sees the model on a beach in Turks and Caicos on a journey to escape from her daily life.

The hunt takes place at Michael Kors' Rockefeller Center store in New York, with participants using an experience map to navigate interactive "stops", featuring an in-store photo booth, a "shellphone" and a scent bar, with the chance to win prizes such as beach bags, towels and fragrance samples. 

The experience is taking place on 15 and 16 July.

