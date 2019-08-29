Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Michelob Ultra targets runners through global Spotify campaign

Exercise playlists get beery.

Michelob Ultra targets runners through global Spotify campaign

ABInBev brand Michelob Ultra has partnered Spotify Free in a bid to connect with people who run frequently.

The low-calorie beer, which was re-introduced to the UK last year, is using the campaign to invite people to a microsite where they can generate a Spotify playlist for their run by inputting their desired length and pace.

The site also gives people the chance to win a place in the Oxford Half Marathon and to try a free pint of Michelob Ultra.

It is not clear what messages Spotify users will hear at what point, but ABInBev said the campaign is "designed to reach runners before their workout, while they hit the pavement or treadmill and during moments of recovery".

This suggests that the playlist a user generates could contain a number of Michelob Ultra ads, though a Spotify spokeswoman was unable to clarify or share any of the ads or transcripts by the time of publication.

The playlist generator also requires users to input the city they are running in, which Spotify said was necessary to know the weather conditions to further tailor the ad messaging.

Michelob is the first brand to use what Spotify called its "dynamic audio technology" for a global campaign. The campaign is starting in the UK and Mexico and has been bought and planned by ABInBev’s media agency Dentsu Aegis Network.

Tim Deeks, marketing manager for Michelob Ultra, said: "We’re really excited to be the first brand to use this innovative technology on a global scale on Spotify. With Michelob Ultra, we want to inspire people to live an active lifestyle and the Michelob Marathon with Spotify is a great platform to do so."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019