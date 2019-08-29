Michelob Ultra targets runners through global Spotify campaign

ABInBev brand Michelob Ultra has partnered Spotify Free in a bid to connect with people who run frequently.

The low-calorie beer, which was re-introduced to the UK last year, is using the campaign to invite people to a microsite where they can generate a Spotify playlist for their run by inputting their desired length and pace.

The site also gives people the chance to win a place in the Oxford Half Marathon and to try a free pint of Michelob Ultra.

It is not clear what messages Spotify users will hear at what point, but ABInBev said the campaign is "designed to reach runners before their workout, while they hit the pavement or treadmill and during moments of recovery".

This suggests that the playlist a user generates could contain a number of Michelob Ultra ads, though a Spotify spokeswoman was unable to clarify or share any of the ads or transcripts by the time of publication.

The playlist generator also requires users to input the city they are running in, which Spotify said was necessary to know the weather conditions to further tailor the ad messaging.

Michelob is the first brand to use what Spotify called its "dynamic audio technology" for a global campaign. The campaign is starting in the UK and Mexico and has been bought and planned by ABInBev’s media agency Dentsu Aegis Network.

Tim Deeks, marketing manager for Michelob Ultra, said: "We’re really excited to be the first brand to use this innovative technology on a global scale on Spotify. With Michelob Ultra, we want to inspire people to live an active lifestyle and the Michelob Marathon with Spotify is a great platform to do so."