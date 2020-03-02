Microsoft is encouraging girls to express creativity through technology

Microsoft is hosting a series of events to help children and young adults, in particular girls, learn the latest technology, STEM skills and coding basics to mark International Women's Day.

During March, Microsoft's store on London's Regent Street will host an hour-long coding class entitled "Barbie: you can be anything". Attendees will have the chance to learn basic block coding concepts in a fun session built around Barbie and her friends, who will be represented as robotic engineers or astronauts.

As part of the session, female leaders from different industries will be sharing their knowledge and journeys to success via a live stream.

The first session is being held on 8 March, International Women's Day, with the remaining three held on consecutive Saturdays.

Other events will be hosted throughout the month, including a Minecraft build challenge and a discussion on how to turn a passion into a great entrepreneurial business idea. Participants from the age of eight will get guidance on how to create a business plan and learn what makes a valid product or service idea.

As part of another session, guests will learn how to research and identify a cause they care about in their local community, develop personal passions and understand new ways to make connections with others.