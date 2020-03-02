Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Microsoft is encouraging girls to express creativity through technology

Event marks International Women's Day.

Microsoft: sessions will take place at Regent Street store
Microsoft: sessions will take place at Regent Street store

Microsoft is hosting a series of events to help children and young adults, in particular girls, learn the latest technology, STEM skills and coding basics to mark International Women's Day.

During March, Microsoft's store on London's Regent Street will host an hour-long coding class entitled "Barbie: you can be anything". Attendees will have the chance to learn basic block coding concepts in a fun session built around Barbie and her friends, who will be represented as robotic engineers or astronauts.

As part of the session, female leaders from different industries will be sharing their knowledge and journeys to success via a live stream.

The first session is being held on 8 March, International Women's Day, with the remaining three held on consecutive Saturdays.

Other events will be hosted throughout the month, including a Minecraft build challenge and a discussion on how to turn a passion into a great entrepreneurial business idea. Participants from the age of eight will get guidance on how to create a business plan and learn what makes a valid product or service idea.

As part of another session, guests will learn how to research and identify a cause they care about in their local community, develop personal passions and understand new ways to make connections with others.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now