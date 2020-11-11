Microsoft launches Xbox Series X with a series of global activations

Microsoft has launched its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with a series of live and virtual global activations.

In the UK, a six-hour live stream on Twitch counted down to the 10 November launch of the new consoles. Viewers previewed games and participated in live interactive challenges during the broadcast that ran until midnight.

The stream also featured an installation that was located on a rooftop at New Change, London, with a view of St Paul’s Cathedral. The holographic display featured a countdown, graphic displays that were inspired by classic games and user-generated content. Modelled on the design of the console the “Monolith” also showcased real-time results from competitions to win the new devices. Unit 9 worked alongside Edelman to deliver the UK portion of the launch.

Launch celebrations also took place in New Zealand, France, Germany, Sweden, Brazil, Canada and the US, with localised live streams accessible for all territories.

In Canada, a showcase of local artists’ dream interpretations were depicted on a 40-foot console floating in the Toronto Harbour. Similarly in the US, a similarly sized monolith featuring local artists' dream-work imagery was located in Washington State. The creative for the activations was driven by the Xbox "Power your dreams" campaign created by 215 McCann, Reset and MPC. A global live stream also took place where consumers could view the next generation of games, hear the stories of people who make them and play along with them.