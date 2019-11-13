Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Microsoft's Minecraft places interactive statues in three cities

New York, London and Sydney get figures from augmented-reality mobile game.

Minecraft Earth: characters get life-sized treatment
Minecraft Earth: characters get life-sized treatment

Microsoft will be placing near-life-sized statues of characters from its augmented-reality mobile game Minecraft Earth in New York, London and Sydney.

Fans can meet Muddy Pig, the Moobloom and the Jolly Llama, and acquire the Jolly Llama in-game by interacting with the statue.

From 16 November, the statues will be live for three consecutive weekends until 1 December. They each have a QR code, giving visitors access to an exclusive new adventure where they can unlock the Jolly Llama before it is globally available in December.

The figures will be supervised by brand ambassadors who will be on hand to help visitors.

In New York, they will be at Hudson Yards near the Vessel structure. In London, players can find them on The Queen’s Walk on the South Bank. In Sydney, the statues will be located in Campbells Cove by The Rocks.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now