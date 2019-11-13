Microsoft's Minecraft places interactive statues in three cities

Microsoft will be placing near-life-sized statues of characters from its augmented-reality mobile game Minecraft Earth in New York, London and Sydney.

Fans can meet Muddy Pig, the Moobloom and the Jolly Llama, and acquire the Jolly Llama in-game by interacting with the statue.

From 16 November, the statues will be live for three consecutive weekends until 1 December. They each have a QR code, giving visitors access to an exclusive new adventure where they can unlock the Jolly Llama before it is globally available in December.

The figures will be supervised by brand ambassadors who will be on hand to help visitors.

In New York, they will be at Hudson Yards near the Vessel structure. In London, players can find them on The Queen’s Walk on the South Bank. In Sydney, the statues will be located in Campbells Cove by The Rocks.