Migration Museum, easyJet and Paddy Power quick off the mark after England triumph

Brands try to hit the back of the net with footie jokes.

Migration Museum: celebrating the vital contribution of immigrants to the England football team
Migration Museum: celebrating the vital contribution of immigrants to the England football team

EasyJet, Paddy Power and The Migration Museum were among brands that responded quickly to England's historic victory over Germany last night with tactical ads making reference to the result. 

The Migration Museum used the 2-0 scoreline to bring the subject of immigration to the forefront. In the ad, by Wonderhood Studios, the score is levelled to 0-0 when all players with immigrant backgrounds are taken out of starting line-ups. The change reflects that both England goalscorers are among this group: Raheem Sterling was born in Jamaica, while Harry Kane's father is from Galway, Ireland. 

An earlier execution shows the starting line-up for the England squad with the omission of first, second and third-generation immigrants. The campaign will appear on pub screens, out of home, digital and social.

EasyJet's "See Germany" ad, by VCCP, pokes fun at the team's exit from the competition, following England's 2-0 win over its rival, the first time England has beaten Germany in a knockout match since the final of the 1966 World Cup.

Paddy Power's "South gate", also by VCCP, uses the aesthetic of a green pictogram sign to show Germany the exit. The running man on the sign is dressed in a waistcoat, in what became the trademark style of England manager Gareth Southgate during the 2018 World Cup (the garment has been absent so far this year). The ad, which has gone out on social media, will also appear on out of home today.

Sainsbury's joined in on Twitter, pledging to rename its Bath Southgate store The Gareth Southgate store if England wins the tournament.

Aldi, meanwhile, dismissed its German roots when tweeting from its UK account, sharing an image showing it removing Aldi Germany from its chat group following some weak banter. Later it celebrated the England win with three lion emojis

